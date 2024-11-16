How Tall Is David Bromstad? The HGTV Star Towers Over Many Of His Co-Stars

Whether he's speaking to winners on "My Lottery Dream Home" or hanging out with other HGTV stars, David Bromstad is generally the tallest person in the room — and after looking into his height, we're not shocked by that. After all, it turns out that Bromstad stands at a whopping 6-foot-1.

Of course, it's not exactly shocking that pics show Bromstad towering over some of his HGTV colleagues. For starters, Alison Victoria told A Drink With she is 5-foot-1, meaning a good deal of HGTV's stars are way taller than her. However, our interest was piqued when we saw a snap of Bromstad with not just Victoria, but Christina Hall and Jonathan Knight, too. Hall and Knight are far from short themselves and come in at 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, respectively. Despite being on the taller end of the spectrum, though, Bromstad is at least half a head taller than both of them. And, now that we know he comes in at 6-foot-1, that makes sense.

Something else that makes sense now that we know the OG "HGTV Design Star" winner's height? The fact that Bromstad has more tattoos than some might have known. Just kidding, he'd probably still love tats even if he wasn't as tall as he is. However, there's no question that he has a bigger canvas to put them on than the average person does!