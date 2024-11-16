How Tall Is David Bromstad? The HGTV Star Towers Over Many Of His Co-Stars
Whether he's speaking to winners on "My Lottery Dream Home" or hanging out with other HGTV stars, David Bromstad is generally the tallest person in the room — and after looking into his height, we're not shocked by that. After all, it turns out that Bromstad stands at a whopping 6-foot-1.
Of course, it's not exactly shocking that pics show Bromstad towering over some of his HGTV colleagues. For starters, Alison Victoria told A Drink With she is 5-foot-1, meaning a good deal of HGTV's stars are way taller than her. However, our interest was piqued when we saw a snap of Bromstad with not just Victoria, but Christina Hall and Jonathan Knight, too. Hall and Knight are far from short themselves and come in at 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, respectively. Despite being on the taller end of the spectrum, though, Bromstad is at least half a head taller than both of them. And, now that we know he comes in at 6-foot-1, that makes sense.
Something else that makes sense now that we know the OG "HGTV Design Star" winner's height? The fact that Bromstad has more tattoos than some might have known. Just kidding, he'd probably still love tats even if he wasn't as tall as he is. However, there's no question that he has a bigger canvas to put them on than the average person does!
David Bromstad takes after his dad, height-wise
As for where David Bromstad gets his height from, all signs seem to point to it being something he's inherited from his dad. After all, while David tends to be way taller than the people who feature on "My Lottery Dream Home," the same couldn't be said for the time his father, Richard Bromstad, made an appearance in "My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza."
ICYMI, in 2022, two of David's three older siblings and their parents joined him for his show's holiday special. When Richard got out of the car to greet his youngest son, they appeared to be identical when it came to their height (as well as their penchant for colorful styles) — and yes, they towered over everyone else present, too. Bromstad's brother — who is not his twin, BTW — wasn't in attendance. However, all signs seem to point to Dean Bromstad being just as tall as his dad and brother. By signs, we mean Facebook posts.
It does bear mentioning that David hasn't shared much about his maternal grandparents, so there is a possibility his much-shorter mom Diane Bromstad has tall genes in her family, too. We certainly wouldn't rule out the possibility without seeing them. That said, in light of just how similar David and Richard are in their builds, there's no question he takes after his dad in that department.