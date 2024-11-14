Deborra-Lee Furness' Outfit After Slyly Verifying Hugh Jackman Affair Is So Shade-Coded
When Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their split in 2023, it shook up Hollywood's perspective of the power couple. Having been seemingly devoted to each other for nearly 30 years, the announcement of their separation had many wondering what led to such a surprising statement. Now that Jackman is openly pursuing his "The Music Man" costar Sutton Foster, it seems that infidelity just might be the reason Jackman and Furness are having a messy divorce. Furness even took to social media to throw some casual shade on the matter by liking an Instagram video that heavily suggested Jackman was having an affair. Her closet is also helping her send a message about how she's feeling.
Now that some of the dust has settled, and Jackman is posting some post-divorce thirst traps, it seems Furness is also ready to step out and make some bold statements of her own. Attending the November 13, 2024, special screening of "Better Man," it seems Furness found her own better man to keep her company at the showing. Not only that, she was dressed for the occasion.
Deborra-Lee Furness sends a message dressed in all black
Seen here posing with the star of "Better Man," British pop singer Robbie Williams, Deborra-Lee Furness is wearing all black and beaming. Whereas Williams was not her official date — he is currently married to actor Ayda Field — it was nice to see Furness out on the town. In a puffy jacket and black pants, it seems Furness is in the moody mourning stage post-divorce. The outfit also makes Furness look sleek and powerful, sending the message that she is not to be messed with during these trying times — especially as she deals with what an Us Weekly source described as "Broadway's worst-kept secret."
When Jackman signed on for the revival of the beloved Broadway classic "The Music Man," his attention turned toward his talented costar, Sutton Foster. Both Jackman and Foster fanned the flames of scandalous rumors by meeting early before shows under the guise of getting more comfortable with each other on stage — but it seems that comfort might have spilled into other parts of their relationship beyond just work. The timing of the musical's production also points toward possible infidelity, as the show premiered in 2022, and Jackman and Furness filed for divorce in 2023. As much as Furness may have been "blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show," according to the same insider, it seems Furness is ready to move forward. It's good to see her putting on protective layers and getting back out there after the rise and fall of her relationship with Jackman.