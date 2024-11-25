A Look At Martha Stewart's Tragic Relationship History

As anyone who watched "Martha" on Netflix will know, Martha Stewart's relationship history isn't exactly the stuff of romance novels. In fact, there are a ton of sad details about Martha's love life, and she's even admitted to being devastated by the two big heartbreaks she's endured. That said, she does also have a degree of nonchalance about the nature of her relationships.

Around 40 minutes into the "Martha" documentary (which Martha told The New York Times she hates, BTW), the legendary homemaker delivered a truth bomb we doubt anyone saw coming. Asked if she'd ever been in a relationship where she actively spoke about how she felt with her partner, Martha answered with a resounding "no" — and she added that this is because it isn't exactly her idea of a good time. "I couldn't care less," she chuckled. "I don't know what the real reason is ... It doesn't interest me so much to know, you know, 'Oh, Charles, how do you feel this second?' I don't care, actually," she admitted. Honesty is the best policy, we guess! Martha mused that it was likely because of her disinterest in talking about feelings that she hasn't been in many serious relationships.

That said, it wouldn't be entirely accurate to say Martha hasn't been in any serious relationships. Quite the contrary, she was married to Andrew Stewart for almost three decades. After that, she was in another high-profile relationship with Charles Simonyi. However, both ended badly for the businesswoman.