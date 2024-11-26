Strange Things About Meghan Markle's Friendship With Nacho Figueras

Rumor has it that in the early days of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, the royal's inner circle wasn't exactly thrilled. Supposedly, Markle wasn't keen on their boyish antics, leaving many of Harry's friends skeptical about their future. One notable exception? Polo star Nacho Figueras. Dubbed the "David Beckham of polo," Figueras has been one of Harry's staunchest supporters, vocalizing his approval of their romance from the start. But his relationship with Markle is murkier — are they genuine friends, or is he merely maintaining appearances?

Figueras and Harry go way back — 2007, to be exact — around the time Harry co-founded the charity Sentebale and the athlete signed on as an ambassador. Their bromance has been going strong ever since. Figueras gushed to Hello! about their bond, saying, "We stay in touch a lot, which is amazing to be able to, you know, have a friendship that feels like although sometimes we're not together-together, we are always together. At least in my case, [I] feel and think about him a lot. So, it's always a good thing to be able to share that with someone." He also swooned over Harry's love for Markle in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series, recalling how Harry told their circle about her for the first time. "He looked at us and said, 'Guys, I met a girl, we've just met but I think this might be the one. You could tell right away that those eyes were those of someone who'd fallen in love,'" he said.

Now, while Figueras' loyalty to Harry is undeniable, his relationship with Markle has raised eyebrows. There have been speculations of subtle snubs and awkward moments that made fans wonder if Figueras is as pro-Meghan as he claims.