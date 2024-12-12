Weird Things About Wolfgang Van Halen's Marriage To Andraia Allsop

Wolfgang Van Halen and his wife, Andraia Allsop, come from two entirely different worlds. He's the musician son of a rock legend and an actor, while she's a software engineer and an occasional photographer. Yet, they were drawn to each other right from the very beginning, proving that opposites really do attract. It all started, like most love stories today, on Instagram, where they first exchanged messages before swapping phone numbers. "I have the screenshot on my phone of the very first text I ever sent her, where it was just like, 'Hey, it's Wolf. This is my number.' I remember where I was," Wolfgang dished to People. He said he was in Denver, Colorado, for Van Halen's farewell concert tour in 2015. "We were about to play Red Rocks and it was the day off before we played that I got my first text message from her and it was like, 'Oh my gosh.'" It was clear he was immediately smitten.

Recounting their first date, Wolfgang described the evening as simply magical. "There were a crazy amount of shooting stars that night," the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli gushed. "I've never seen so many shooting stars in my life at one time." He knew right then and there that Allsop was The One. "It's cheesy to say, but definitely love at first sight."

The couple went on to get engaged and tie the knot in October 2023 after being together for over eight years. Despite their seemingly perfect love story, Wolfgang and Allsop's relationship is also filled with a few surprising quirks ...