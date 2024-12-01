The Time Adam Levine Wore A Surprising (But Cute) Matching Outfit With Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo may have welcomed a baby boy in early 2023, but for a number of years, they were a girls-only family — and let's just say the Maroon 5 frontman was only too happy to embrace it. Case in point: the time he rocked a dress to match his wife and their two daughters.

Taking to Instagram back in 2021, Levine shared an adorable shot of himself, Prinsloo, and their daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, clad in the same lewk. "Girls just wanna have fun," he captioned the snap, nail polish emoji in tow. While it was no doubt a surprising moment for many, something tells us one person who wasn't shocked by Levine being so game to rock a frock was his wife. After all, a few months after the pic was shared, Prinsloo gushed to Entertainment Tonight about how much he loved having daughters. "I think Adam is such a girl dad ... Like, he is just so good with them. They love him so much," she shared. That wasn't all, though. Prinsloo also joked that her husband was a little trepidatious about the prospect of having boys at some point in the future. "He honestly at this point keeps telling me, like, 'I don't think I would know what to do with a boy. Like, I'm a boy, obviously, and I was a teenage boy ... I don't know if I know what to do with that,'" she laughed.

Of course, like we said, Levine and Prinsloo officially became third-time parents and lost their girls-only status in January 2023, when their son (whose name they've not revealed at the time of writing) was born. Having said that, even with Levine's earlier concerns, we have a feeling he and his wife will be a-okay.