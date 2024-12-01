The Time Adam Levine Wore A Surprising (But Cute) Matching Outfit With Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo may have welcomed a baby boy in early 2023, but for a number of years, they were a girls-only family — and let's just say the Maroon 5 frontman was only too happy to embrace it. Case in point: the time he rocked a dress to match his wife and their two daughters.
Taking to Instagram back in 2021, Levine shared an adorable shot of himself, Prinsloo, and their daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, clad in the same lewk. "Girls just wanna have fun," he captioned the snap, nail polish emoji in tow. While it was no doubt a surprising moment for many, something tells us one person who wasn't shocked by Levine being so game to rock a frock was his wife. After all, a few months after the pic was shared, Prinsloo gushed to Entertainment Tonight about how much he loved having daughters. "I think Adam is such a girl dad ... Like, he is just so good with them. They love him so much," she shared. That wasn't all, though. Prinsloo also joked that her husband was a little trepidatious about the prospect of having boys at some point in the future. "He honestly at this point keeps telling me, like, 'I don't think I would know what to do with a boy. Like, I'm a boy, obviously, and I was a teenage boy ... I don't know if I know what to do with that,'" she laughed.
Of course, like we said, Levine and Prinsloo officially became third-time parents and lost their girls-only status in January 2023, when their son (whose name they've not revealed at the time of writing) was born. Having said that, even with Levine's earlier concerns, we have a feeling he and his wife will be a-okay.
Both Adam and Behati have spoken about wanting a big family
While most people probably didn't have seeing Adam Levine in a pink tie-dye dress on their 2021 Bingo card, it does bear mentioning that he's long hinted at loving the idea of a big, wild family. In fact, some may remember that back in 2014, he joked to E! News that his ideal number of kids was "like, 17." In the same interview, he gushed, "I love kids so much."
Luckily, his wife is very much on the same page. As she shared in her 2021 Entertainment Tonight interview, "We want a big family." Though she capped the number at five, Levine previously joked on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that Prinsloo wanted a few more than that. "She was an only child ... she wants, like, 100 babies," he joked, adding that this particular number may end up being a touch more than possible. Granted, he did point out that he'd probably do well with a massive brood. "I thrive in chaos," he admitted.
One thing that did blindside Maroon 5 and Victoria's Secret fans alike in 2022 was Levine's saucy DM scandal. Understandably, the scandal was said to have taken a toll on Prinsloo. Even so, though, the pair have stuck together, and Prinsloo even laughed off the fake interview of Levine addressing it. As for whether we'll see the couple expand their brood any further, time will tell. After all, even with their enthusiasm for a bigger family, the supermodel did tell Entertainment Tonight that it would be up to fate. One thing we don't doubt, though, is that they're having plenty of cute moments behind the scenes (no word on whether matching dresses are included, though).