These Are The Most Scandalous Martha Stewart Outfits

If the documentary "Martha" taught us anything about Martha Stewart, it's that she's the queen of reinvention. However, some things about the world's most famous homemaker have never changed — like her style. And, while we're of the mind that Stewart's style lives up to her perfectly perfect standards, some have questioned whether she's always age-appropriate. Martha's take? So what?

Asked by Page Six about dressing appropriately for her age in 2023, Stewart didn't mince her words. "Dressing for whose age? I don't think about age. I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they've ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them," she said. The very first self-made female billionaire added that her signature look had been pretty consistent from the time she was 17 years old — and sure enough, just as Stewart was stunningly beautiful when she was younger, her history-making Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover is testament to the fact that she can rock all her longtime favorite pieces with ease. Speaking of those favorite pieces, Stewart told Today that her love for shorter skirts, tighter pants, and oversized jackets has never waned over the years.

We've got to say, we love it for her — especially, it should be said, because said consistency has given us a ton of fashion moments over the decades. What's more, even when haters haven't been able to keep their thoughts to themselves, it's really only added to Stewart's icon status.