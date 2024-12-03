We Designed The Wedding Dress Kimberly Guilfoyle Will Never Wear For Don Jr.
Since getting engaged in 2020, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have left their fans guessing about their wedding plans — or whether it's still in the cards for them at all. For months, there have been talks that the two secretly ended their engagement following reports that Don Jr. cheated on Guilfoyle with model-slash-influencer Bettina Anderson. He and Anderson were spotted together on a rather cozy date in September 2024, sparking rumors of relationship troubles between him and Guilfoyle. However, a friend of the couple assured fans they were still together after one of Guilfoyle's Instagram followers asked about their current status. "He seemed distant to her," the fan said of Don Jr., to which their gossipy realtor Rob Thompson responded, "Yes, [they're still together], and they are very happy."
Aside from the so-called cheating incident, there have been other glaring signs that Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship wouldn't last despite their numerous public appearances together. One of them is their never-ending engagement, as no official word has been shared about their wedding as of December 2024. (It's been years!) A source confirmed to Radar that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have indeed called it quits, saying, "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras." They added that the Trumps keep Guilfoyle close to avoid stirring up controversy, but "make no mistake, the romance is over." Whether she'd end up marrying Don Jr. or breaking up with him, we thought of designing a wedding dress for Guilfoyle based on her personal style, and the result is quite intriguing.
It's all in the details for Kimberly Guilfoyle
Given Kimberly Guilfoyle's love for bold, flashy, and over-the-top dresses (which sometimes border on tacky or inappropriate), we couldn't imagine her settling for anything less on her big day with Donald Trump Jr. (should the couple actually make it down the aisle). With the help of Nicki Swift's photo-editing team, we envisioned a show-stopping wedding day look for the former Fox News Host, consisting of sparkles, laces, satin, and other elements based on her past outfits. For starters, we imagine Guilfoyle going for a sweetheart or plunging V-neckline that exposes her cleavage rather than choosing for something more modest. She could pair that with either an off-shoulder or a high neck mesh (designed with sequins, of course!) to create the perfect balance between sexy and elegant. As for her veil, a lace design or other textured option would be perfect, given Guilfoyle's penchant for bold, statement-making details. To top off her ensemble, we expect her to stick with her usual glam look, with long, straight hair parted in the middle and fierce, vampire-esque makeup.
Back in 2023, Guilfoyle gave her fans a glimpse of her possible wedding day look in a feature for Impact Wealth magazine as part of its Winter Palm Beach issue. She was pictured wearing a pink number by designer Carlos Lopez, featuring a floral design with long bat sleeves and dramatic train. The dress is incredibly sheer and partly exposes Guilfoyle's breasts and legs; in another shot, she modeled a sultry halter dress with a plunging neckline and fringe detailing on the shoulders. Guilfoyle shared pictures of her look on her Facebook page, along with a tribute to Don Jr. that read: "Thanks for being my rock, I'm so grateful to have you in my life."