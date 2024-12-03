We Designed The Wedding Dress Kimberly Guilfoyle Will Never Wear For Don Jr.

Since getting engaged in 2020, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have left their fans guessing about their wedding plans — or whether it's still in the cards for them at all. For months, there have been talks that the two secretly ended their engagement following reports that Don Jr. cheated on Guilfoyle with model-slash-influencer Bettina Anderson. He and Anderson were spotted together on a rather cozy date in September 2024, sparking rumors of relationship troubles between him and Guilfoyle. However, a friend of the couple assured fans they were still together after one of Guilfoyle's Instagram followers asked about their current status. "He seemed distant to her," the fan said of Don Jr., to which their gossipy realtor Rob Thompson responded, "Yes, [they're still together], and they are very happy."

Aside from the so-called cheating incident, there have been other glaring signs that Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship wouldn't last despite their numerous public appearances together. One of them is their never-ending engagement, as no official word has been shared about their wedding as of December 2024. (It's been years!) A source confirmed to Radar that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have indeed called it quits, saying, "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras." They added that the Trumps keep Guilfoyle close to avoid stirring up controversy, but "make no mistake, the romance is over." Whether she'd end up marrying Don Jr. or breaking up with him, we thought of designing a wedding dress for Guilfoyle based on her personal style, and the result is quite intriguing.