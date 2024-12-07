Heartbreaking Details About HGTV's Karen E. Laine

Karen E. Laine became a household name in 2016 when HGTV's "Good Bones" thrust her and her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, into the spotlight. However, far from everything being smooth sailing since then, a ton of not-so-great things have happened in her life.

One thing that may come as a surprise to HGTV fans is that Laine's relationship with Starsiak Hawk isn't quite as tight as "Good Bones" may have suggested. Quite the opposite, Starsiak Hawk has been pretty open about the struggles they've faced as mother and daughter, even before the show. Speaking to The List in 2021, the HGTV alum revealed, "We always have these ups and downs. That's how mom and I have been, honestly, since I was like six." Starsiak Hawk also revealed that the two didn't speak at all during her first year of college.

Unfortunately, working together didn't exactly help the situation. Speaking to IndyStar about their dynamic while filming, Starsiak Hawk revealed that not being able to take breaks from one another added a fair amount of pressure. Of course, Laine pointed out that even with the tension that came with constantly being together, there was an understanding that they'd be just fine at the end of the day. "That's the value of being mother and daughter — she's not going to lose me. I'm always going to love her and think she's awesome and have her back," Laine mused. However, she also said something that feels like dramatic irony: "It's not like two business partners who can just go their separate ways." Sadly, it seems Laine was mistaken there.