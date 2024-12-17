A Look At Kat Dennings' Star-Studded Dating History

Kat Dennings has mastered the art of portraying sad girls in Hollywood, most of whom have complicated love lives. Since stepping into the scene as Jenny Brier in the multi-award-winning series "Sex and the City," Dennings has had a couple of notable sad girl roles. In the People's Choice Award-nominated series "2 Broke Girls," Dennings plays Max Black, a skilled cupcake baker whose impoverished roots influence her view of life. When it comes to romantic relationships, Black has several no-strings-attached encounters, and whenever things get serious with a potential partner, she's quick to fall into self-defeating patterns.

In real life, Dennings resonates with the relationship woes of most of her characters, as she shared in a chat with InStyle. "I am attracted to roles I feel like I can bring a real aspect to, you know, like I can actually draw from something," the actor told the publication. "I've had a storied love life and a somewhat interesting upbringing, so I feel like I relate to those characters." Dennings' love life has, for the most part, been kept under wraps. However, one thing is clear: the actor's dating circle isn't too far from the entertainment industry. Keep reading for more on her star-studded dating history.