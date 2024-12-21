Tragic Details About Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter, Bella

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman had a whirlwind romance after meeting on the set of 1990's "Days of Thunder." That same year, they said, "I do," and soon enough, they started growing their family. The actors adopted daughter Isabella in 1992, followed by son Connor in 1995.

Interestingly, while Cruise's devotion to Scientology would eventually cost him his marriage in 2002, the church is actually to thank for bringing Bella into the couple's life. Isabella Jane (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise) was born in Miami, Florida, on December 22 to a fellow Scientologist. The married mom of two reportedly contacted the church because she couldn't afford to support a third child, and so Cruise and Kidman received the ultimate Christmas gift. The couple met their daughter just hours after her birth, and Kidman told Desert Island Discs, "I look into those eyes and that crazy love happens." (via MailOnline)

Unfortunately, Bella's life would undergo several major shakeups and changes in the years ahead. While Isabella lives a pretty normal life today, she's faced her share of hardships, starting with her parents' contentious split when she was just 8 years old. This is the tragic truth of Bella Kidman Cruise.