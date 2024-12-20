The Rare Times Martha Stewart Showed The World Her Killer Legs

Some may know that before her fame, Martha Stewart modeled for a living (or extra pocket money, anyway), so it should come as no shock that she has killer pins — not that she's tried to hide that. On the contrary, while Stewart generally opts for classic slim tailored pants or leggings and slightly bigger tops, she's also rocked many a mini and even some very high slits right into her 80s.

Stewart spoke of her longtime love for leg-baring looks in a 2023 "Today" show appearance. "I love short skirts," she gushed, speaking of her penchant for maintaining the same style throughout her life. The homemaker has also poked fun at the attention her legs have gotten on the occasions she's gone for a mini skirt or dress. Referring to her 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party ensemble, which drew both serious admiration and scathing criticism, she wrote in an Instagram caption, "Horseback riding weekly is very good for one's legs." No kidding, there — aged 79 at the time — Stewart's pins were as toned as could be. Judging by her playful smirk in the pic accompanying the caption, Stewart was well aware.

Muscle tone aside, there's no question that Stewart is also super confident in her own skin. As such, we totally get why she's happy to put those killer legs on display. Whether in minis, shorts, or peekaboo slits, let's get into it.