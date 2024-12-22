The Shady Side Of John Oliver Everyone Ignores

In 2017, John Oliver took to "Last Week Tonight" to point out the extreme callousness of the coal industry — taking particular aim at then-CEO of Murray Energy, Bob Murray. Murray slapped Oliver and his show with a lawsuit as he took issue with some of the more colorful language Oliver used to describe him. Murray claimed in the suit that "nothing has ever stressed him more than this vicious and untruthful attack," according to The Guardian. Oliver responded by admitting that's "an odd thing to say, given that ... [Murray] oversaw a company whose mine collapse in Utah resulted in the deaths of nine people." Part of the suit included the fact that Oliver couldn't discuss the case — or Murray — in any capacity during litigation. So, it took until 2019 for Oliver to fill us in on the end result.

The lawsuit was initially dismissed by a West Virginia court, which Murray appealed before dropping it entirely. The timing of this coincided with Murray Energy filing for bankruptcy. After Murray dropped the suit, Oliver was able to hop back behind the desk and point out that these types of lawsuits are meant to "put the defendant through a difficult, painful experience." Having the privilege of the platform HBO provides him, Oliver also took the opportunity to once again taunt Murray on behalf of the little guy — ending his follow-up episode with a reminder that he will always be willing to advocate, "not just on our behalf, but on behalf of every small newspaper and individual [Murray] has sued."