Carrie Underwood Showed More Skin Than Ever For Nashville Christmas Special

On Thursday, December 19, CBS aired the charming variety show, "Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas." This holiday-themed event included musicians and comedians sharing the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. It was Bargatze's first prime time appearance hosting such a spectacle on national television, and singers in attendance included country music star Jelly Roll as well as "American Idol" alum Carrie Underwood. Underwood performed "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" in her usual powerful singing style. However, for a television special that was marked as TV-PG, Underwood once again used being on stage as an opportunity to turn heads with her legs.

In a dress shaped like a Christmas ornament, Underwood showed off her killer legs with a hem that might have been just a few inches too short. Plus, the top was notably strapless, allowing the country star to show off a bit more skin than usual. This isn't the first time the "Before He Cheats" singer has worn something that pushed the limits of what fans might be expecting. Underwood has a history of flashing extra skin along with her perfect smile, and she is using the 2024 holiday season to continue to flaunt her stuff.