Carrie Underwood Showed More Skin Than Ever For Nashville Christmas Special
On Thursday, December 19, CBS aired the charming variety show, "Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas." This holiday-themed event included musicians and comedians sharing the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. It was Bargatze's first prime time appearance hosting such a spectacle on national television, and singers in attendance included country music star Jelly Roll as well as "American Idol" alum Carrie Underwood. Underwood performed "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" in her usual powerful singing style. However, for a television special that was marked as TV-PG, Underwood once again used being on stage as an opportunity to turn heads with her legs.
In a dress shaped like a Christmas ornament, Underwood showed off her killer legs with a hem that might have been just a few inches too short. Plus, the top was notably strapless, allowing the country star to show off a bit more skin than usual. This isn't the first time the "Before He Cheats" singer has worn something that pushed the limits of what fans might be expecting. Underwood has a history of flashing extra skin along with her perfect smile, and she is using the 2024 holiday season to continue to flaunt her stuff.
Carrie Underwood is showing extra skin for the holidays
Ever since Carrie Underwood transformed into the powerhouse country singer she is today, she has turned heads and made waves. Collecting a long string of inappropriate outfits Underwood has worn, it seems the "Cowboy Casanova" singer is ready and willing to use the holidays as an excuse to keep ramping up the vampy style, as it seems she'll be flaunting her gorgeous gams alongside Ryan Seacrest for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" 2024.
The theme of the 2024 holiday season for Underwood appears to be short, strapless dresses. The frill on this golden piece is a cute touch, but doesn't do enough to distract from once again how short the cut is. It's sure to get her fans talking, although for now the top comments on her outfit seem to be positive ones. "Darling dress!" says one commenter. Although, Underwood didn't always use the holidays to show off extra skin. Posting a throwback video on Instagram, the singer is seen in a shimmering ankle length gown that shows off her toned arms instead of her terrific legs. She tried to tap back into her more conservative style for another holiday 2024 appearance, but once again missed the mark just a bit.
Carrie Underwood toned it down for a surprise appearance
Taking a note from previous years, Carrie Underwood wore a more understated look when she took the stage with the McCrary Sisters. According to her Instagram, Underwood was there to belt out some tunes to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on December 15, 2024. For this surprise appearance, Underwood decided to don pants — barely. The McCrary Sisters and Underwood performed the song "Let There Be Peace," and it seems Underwood at least tried to match the style of the sisters on stage.
Sisters Ann McCrary, Regina McCrary, and Alfreda McCrary were all dressed in black sparkly tops, festive cardigans, and black pants. For her part, Underwood attempted to fit into their vibe, but came up just a bit short and see-through. Donning a silk black button down on top of sheer lace pants, reminiscent of her scandalous outfit for her "Reflection" promotion, Underwood appears more ready to hit the club than sing some gospel. Although, this time commenters were much more supportive of her styling than they were back in 2021, proving that fans have gotten used to Underwood's new look as of late. Hopefully she can keep making the holidays sparkle for fans with her amazing vocals and perfect pins for many more seasons to come.