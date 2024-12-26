The Tragedy Of Jonathan Taylor Thomas Is Heartbreaking

You couldn't walk down a magazine aisle in the mid-'90s without seeing Jonathan Taylor Thomas' cherubic face staring back at you. This was an era, you may remember, in which the child star appeared to dominate pop culture, whether through his regular stint as Randy Taylor on "Home Improvement," voiceover role in "The Lion King," or turns in teen flicks "Tom and Huck" and "Wild America".

But Taylor himself had little interest in becoming such a heartthrob. In a 1996 profile, Premiere magazine remarked how instead of wanting to become the next Macaulay Culkin, the youngster would much rather be the next Ron Howard. "How serious do you take this stuff?," asked Taylor (via Vice), who at the time was only 14 years old. "I think most [fallen child stars] weren't prepared for the end. I mean, it's not the end of your life! You can't base your life around one thing."

Thomas also addressed the hardships of dealing with an intense fan base in a chat with The New York Times three years later: "You are a part of their life, and there is a lot that is owed them. But it's difficult because you want to

make everyone happy, but if you try to do that, you're setting yourself up for failure." But as he told Conan O'Brien, if there was one thing he hated more about being a pin-up than anything else, it was the shortening of his name to JTT!