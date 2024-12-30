Tragic Life Details About Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori

In April 2024, Bianca Censori and Kanye West were partying at the Chateau Marmont when another guest came up and inappropriately touched Censori. In a statement from West's team given to the Hollywood Reporter, this stranger "put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted." However, after the incident, West escalated things by punching the suspect in the face.

Now, West is being investigated by police for assaulting the would-be groper — and it's not the first time Ye has faced trouble for getting physical with someone. In January 2022, West punched a fan who had been pestering him for an autograph. In that case, the City Attorney of Los Angeles decided not to pursue charges against the "Runaway" rapper. There was also an incident in 2023 where Ye evaded charges for allegedly attacking a paparazzo. With West's behavior continuing to sprint beyond the absurd, it makes sense that Censori's inner circle would be concerned for her. Hopefully, Censori can shake her way out of this disaster of a relationship before it, too, turns her life tragic.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)