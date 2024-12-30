Tragic Life Details About Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori
When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorced, it sent the rapper on a series of dating mishaps — from pursuing Kardashian look-alikes to trying to tame Julia Fox. The "Heartless" rapper finally settled down and married his current wife, Bianca Censori, in a secret ceremony in 2022. Since then, Censori has remained a bit of a mystery to the general public. Although Censori has undergone quite the transformation since becoming attached to West, she's also grown quieter, leaving many to wonder what sort of dark secrets the Yeezy architect might be hiding.
Now that Censori is with West, it would be easy to assume her life is more lavish than tumultuous, but it seems that Censori has had quite a troubled past. Growing up in Australia, Censori's family was affiliated with a life of organized crime, and it appears Censori is still finding ways to make her luxurious life tragic. Here are some of the harsh truths behind Bianca Censori's troubled life.
Bianca Censori's father was part of an organized crime family
Bianca Censori's father, Elia "Leo" Censori, was born in Italy and immigrated to Australia in the 1960s with his parents and siblings. Leo and several of his brothers were associated with aspects of organized crime in the Melbourne area of Australia throughout most of the 1980s. The Censori family was involved in the illegal gambling scene — specifically, they ran a slot machine firm, which became a lucrative money-making scheme for the family.
In 1982, the life of crime briefly caught up with Leo when he was arrested for heroin possession, as well as some gun-related crimes. Leo ultimately spent five years behind bars for this crime. Upon being released, his then-wife, Faye Glascott, divorced him and told her life story to the Herald Sun. Glascott alleged that Leo was a "heavy criminal figure" who simply could not quit his life of crime, according to the Daily Mail. Leo later married Bianca's mother, Alexandra Censori. The two are still together, though how Bianca Censori's family feels about her marriage to Kanye West is ever-evolving.
Bianca Censori's uncle was sentenced to death
During the time that Bianca Censori's father, Leo Censori, was serving his jail time for drug and firearm charges, Leo's brother, Eris Censori, was on death row. Eris was a notorious gangster, often referred to as "Melbourne's Al Capone," and had been found guilty of murder. According to the Herald Sun, Eris was initially sentenced to death for the murder of a waiter in Perth, Australia. The sentence was later commuted when, in 1984, Australia did away with the death penalty altogether, leaving Eris to spend his life in prison. However, he was released under the condition of being permanently on parole in 1999. In 2015, Eris unsuccessfully tried to remove the parole restrictions.
Eris and Leo aren't the only two in the Censori family to have crime affiliations. Edmondo Censori, another brother, has also been convicted of several crimes in Victoria, Australia. These crimes vary from stealing and intimidation to assaulting a police officer. It seems that growing up in a family based around crime might have prepped Bianca Censori for all the chaos that follows Kanye West around.
An ex-employee of Kanye West claims he may have cheated on Bianca Censori
When Murphy Aficionado filed a lawsuit against his previous employer, Kanye West, his complaints contained explosive allegations. As reported by TMZ, when Aficionado was let go in 2023, he quickly filed a suit against West, claiming the rapper failed to pay him and subjected him to a hostile work environment. Not only did Aficionado detail disturbing behavior within the Yeezy workplace, but he also alleged there was plenty of lewd conduct involving both West and Bianca Censori.
West would repeatedly request Aficionado to meet him in hotel rooms. Aficionado alleged in a 2022 instance that when West opened the door, it was clear he and Censori had just been sexually intimate, with the latter scrambling to cover up her exposed body. However, what's even wilder is that later in the same week, West again called Aficionado up to his hotel room for a work meeting. But instead of getting any work done, West made Aficionado sit and wait for him to get an intimate massage in the other room. According to Aficionado, the masseuse performing the alleged sex acts was not Censori, suggesting that West was fooling around on the side.
This sounds like another instance of West behaving like one of the worst people in the world.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori might have legal troubles in Venice
When Bianca Censori and her husband Kanye West were caught possibly performing an intimate act in public in Venice, Italy, the couple seemed to handle it as if it was no big deal. The authorities in Venice, however, viewed the matter more seriously — which could spell trouble for the couple. In a long string of red flags for Censori and West, Venice police are investigating the couple over alleged "acts contrary to public decency," according to the Daily Mail.
Initially, the only penalty for lewd behavior the couple received was a lifetime ban from Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, a prestigious taxi boat company pulled into the mess by the duo. However, it seems this stunt was the last straw for many locals, who were already annoyed with the scantily clad antics of Censori and West. In fact, it just might be that locals are pressuring police to produce possible charges against the couple. Although, should that happen, West and Censori can easily handle the fine of only a few hundred dollars. But this isn't the only time West's behavior has caught Censori in potential legal trouble.
Bianca Censori was sexually assaulted and Kanye West's response was violent
In April 2024, Bianca Censori and Kanye West were partying at the Chateau Marmont when another guest came up and inappropriately touched Censori. In a statement from West's team given to the Hollywood Reporter, this stranger "put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted." However, after the incident, West escalated things by punching the suspect in the face.
Now, West is being investigated by police for assaulting the would-be groper — and it's not the first time Ye has faced trouble for getting physical with someone. In January 2022, West punched a fan who had been pestering him for an autograph. In that case, the City Attorney of Los Angeles decided not to pursue charges against the "Runaway" rapper. There was also an incident in 2023 where Ye evaded charges for allegedly attacking a paparazzo. With West's behavior continuing to sprint beyond the absurd, it makes sense that Censori's inner circle would be concerned for her. Hopefully, Censori can shake her way out of this disaster of a relationship before it, too, turns her life tragic.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)