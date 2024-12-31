Betty White's Death Certificate Has Some Heartbreaking Details

Betty White fans across the globe were devastated by the news of the "Golden Girls" actor's passing on New Year's Eve 2021, but one sad detail many may not know is that she'd actually had a stroke nearly a week before her passing. That said, the stroke was said to have been a very mild one.

News of White's stroke broke just over a week after the star's death, with her death certificate – published by TMZ – revealing that there were no other health conditions that played a role in her passing. Even so, speaking to the outlet, an anonymous source revealed the stroke had been mild enough that she'd remained coherent afterward. Speaking to People soon after, White's friend Jeff Witjas, who had also been her agent, confirmed that it was the case. Witjas also told the outlet that when White passed away a few days after the stroke, she had done so "in her sleep peacefully and without pain."

Heartbreaking as it was to lose the legendary star, it's certainly a major consolation knowing that White hadn't been in any pain. Another detail to emerge shortly after her passing was the last word White said: "Allen." That particular detail was volunteered to Page Six by White's "Mama's Family" co-star Vicki Lawrence, who'd learned from her and White's mutual friend Carol Burnett that the actor had said her late husband's name just before her passing. Though Burnett wasn't in the room at the time, Lawrence said White's assistant had relayed that to her. Heartwarmingly, Bob Saget's thoughts on White's death also referred to Allen Ludden and noted that long prior to her passing, she had told him that they'd be reunited once she passed away. Years later, we're still tearing up.