Betty White's Death Certificate Has Some Heartbreaking Details
Betty White fans across the globe were devastated by the news of the "Golden Girls" actor's passing on New Year's Eve 2021, but one sad detail many may not know is that she'd actually had a stroke nearly a week before her passing. That said, the stroke was said to have been a very mild one.
News of White's stroke broke just over a week after the star's death, with her death certificate – published by TMZ – revealing that there were no other health conditions that played a role in her passing. Even so, speaking to the outlet, an anonymous source revealed the stroke had been mild enough that she'd remained coherent afterward. Speaking to People soon after, White's friend Jeff Witjas, who had also been her agent, confirmed that it was the case. Witjas also told the outlet that when White passed away a few days after the stroke, she had done so "in her sleep peacefully and without pain."
Heartbreaking as it was to lose the legendary star, it's certainly a major consolation knowing that White hadn't been in any pain. Another detail to emerge shortly after her passing was the last word White said: "Allen." That particular detail was volunteered to Page Six by White's "Mama's Family" co-star Vicki Lawrence, who'd learned from her and White's mutual friend Carol Burnett that the actor had said her late husband's name just before her passing. Though Burnett wasn't in the room at the time, Lawrence said White's assistant had relayed that to her. Heartwarmingly, Bob Saget's thoughts on White's death also referred to Allen Ludden and noted that long prior to her passing, she had told him that they'd be reunited once she passed away. Years later, we're still tearing up.
Betty White died just weeks before her 100th birthday
Betty White's death was heartbreaking in itself, but one thing many struggled with was the fact that she was merely weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Even so, there were some upsides to that.
For one, White recorded a sweet message to fans on her Instagram, thanking them for their support throughout her career. On top of that, a documentary about her life and career had also been in the works, and White herself gave interviews for it. Interviews weren't all, though. In a statement to the press announcing that the film was taking place and would premiere on her 100th birthday, the ever-spunky actor made it clear that she was excited. "Who doesn't love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!" she said in a press release obtained by ET. Though things took a heartbreaking turn, and White wasn't able to be there herself, the film went on to be screened on her birthdate, with even more movie theatres playing it than initially planned.
In addition to the film's screening, White was honored by her hometown of Oak Park, Illinois. The Village of Oak Park's president told TMZ that the festivities would include cutouts of the late star throughout the town, a giant birthday cake, and even White-related specials at local businesses, such as a hotdog and Diet Coke deal, which White was known to have loved. White's passing so close to her centenary certainly is heartbreaking, but we have no doubts she would be thrilled to see people celebrating in her honor. What's more, with even Jeff Witjas telling People that White often spoke of being reunited with her husband when she died, we can't help but wonder if that was the greatest 100th birthday celebration she could have asked for.