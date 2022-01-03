Is This The Last Word Betty White Said Before Her Tragic Death?

The world lost an icon in Betty White. The actor, who was dubbed a "National Treasure" by many, died in her home on December 31, 2021. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly, and so will the animal world that she loved so much," her agent Jeff Witjas told People. "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Fittingly, White died on New Year's Eve, a day filled with toasts. There's no doubt that millions raised a glass to the star upon hearing the news. Of course, celebrities also remembered White, including her beloved co-star Ryan Reynolds. "​​The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough," Reynolds wrote on Instagram. "We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

It's always tragic to lose an icon, but the fact that White was mere weeks away from her 100th birthday makes it all the more upsetting. According to producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, luckily, White's previously planned 100th birthday documentary showing will go on as planned. "We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life," they told Entertainment Tonight.

What may not be included in the film? Her supposed last word.