Is This The Last Word Betty White Said Before Her Tragic Death?
The world lost an icon in Betty White. The actor, who was dubbed a "National Treasure" by many, died in her home on December 31, 2021. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly, and so will the animal world that she loved so much," her agent Jeff Witjas told People. "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."
Fittingly, White died on New Year's Eve, a day filled with toasts. There's no doubt that millions raised a glass to the star upon hearing the news. Of course, celebrities also remembered White, including her beloved co-star Ryan Reynolds. "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough," Reynolds wrote on Instagram. "We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."
It's always tragic to lose an icon, but the fact that White was mere weeks away from her 100th birthday makes it all the more upsetting. According to producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, luckily, White's previously planned 100th birthday documentary showing will go on as planned. "We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life," they told Entertainment Tonight.
What may not be included in the film? Her supposed last word.
Betty White was thinking of her husband when she died
Since the death of Betty White, fans have had many questions about her final days, including White's cause of death. White appeared to have died from natural causes, dying in her sleep. Another hot question that fans have been wondering about: What were the "Golden Girls" star's last words? Luckily, friend and former co-star Vicki Lawrence may have given us some insight. Lawrence, who worked with White on "Mama's Family," told Page Six that she texted fellow comedian Carol Burnett shortly after hearing about their friend's death. "This just sucks. I hate this. It's just horrible to see the people you love so much go away," Lawrence texted Burnett regarding the sad news.
Burnett texted back, saying that she shared in the same sentiments and she also revealed that she had spoken to White's assistant, who was with the star when she died. "[White's assistant] said the very last word out of her mouth was 'Allen,'" Lawrence revealed. "How sweet is that? I said, 'That is so sweet. God, I hope that's true. For all of us, I really hope it's true, a lovely thought,'" Lawrence then texted to Burnett.
Of course, Allen refers to White's late husband, Allen Ludden, who was White's third and longest marriage. White and Ludden had a great love story and enjoyed 18 years of wedded bliss before Ludden died of stomach cancer in 1981, per Closer Weekly. We can only hope that the two enjoyed a reunion in the sky.