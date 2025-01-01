Weird Things About Aaron Rodgers Even His Fans Ignore

Notoriously shady quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never been one to shy away from being messy in the public sphere. Even though he has stacked up quite the array of NFL MVP awards, it seems he started losing some of his hustle after joining the New York Jets — and he might have cost the team some games because of it. But this is possibly the most normal thing about Rodgers these days.

After Rodgers really stepped into trouble back in 2021 by publicly refusing to get vaccinated for questionable reasons, even people who don't follow sports have come to know that he will put his foot in his mouth. Known for engaging in some truly out-of-pocket behavior, from embracing conspiracy theories to maybe even dating a witch, Rodgers has not shied away from controversy. But even then, it's hard to confront some of what he says. Here are five strange facts about Rodgers that fans seem to ignore.