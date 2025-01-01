Weird Things About Aaron Rodgers Even His Fans Ignore
Notoriously shady quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never been one to shy away from being messy in the public sphere. Even though he has stacked up quite the array of NFL MVP awards, it seems he started losing some of his hustle after joining the New York Jets — and he might have cost the team some games because of it. But this is possibly the most normal thing about Rodgers these days.
After Rodgers really stepped into trouble back in 2021 by publicly refusing to get vaccinated for questionable reasons, even people who don't follow sports have come to know that he will put his foot in his mouth. Known for engaging in some truly out-of-pocket behavior, from embracing conspiracy theories to maybe even dating a witch, Rodgers has not shied away from controversy. But even then, it's hard to confront some of what he says. Here are five strange facts about Rodgers that fans seem to ignore.
Aaron Rodgers has ongoing beef with Jimmy Kimmel
The feud between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel may have begun in 2021, but it doesn't show any signs of stopping. What started as a back and forth over the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines grew into a messy conspiracy theory nightmare when in January of 2024, Rodgers accused Kimmel of a heinous crime. On "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers suggested that Kimmel just might have been affiliated with disgraced financier and general pest Jeffrey Epstein.
As a man with a platform, Kimmel took to his show to launch a monologue both poking barbs at the quarterback and putting distance between himself and Epstein. In fact, there's never been any evidence or even allegations that Kimmel and Epstein ever knew each other at all. And when Rodgers refused to issue an apology, Kimmel threatened legal action. It seems the threat worked, as Rodgers walked back some of his comments on "The Pat McAfee Show," claiming he's "not stupid enough to accuse [anyone] of that with absolutely zero evidence, concrete evidence, that's ridiculous." But, that's still not an apology.
Aaron Rodgers went on a darkness retreat
In Ian O'Connor's biography of Aaron Rodgers, "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," it's revealed that the quarterback actually chose to go into darkness to make some major decisions. Apparently, back in 2023, Rodgers was considering retiring from football altogether, so he decided to go on what he referred to on "The Pat McAfee Show" as an "isolation retreat." Essentially, he wanted to go somewhere quiet and ponder his future.
According to Rodgers, the "darkness retreat" took place in a small soundproofed room with minimal amenities. He spent four nights there and when he emerged, he decided not to quit being a quarterback but instead to quit the team that led him to fame. Later that year, he dropped the Green Bay Packers and signed with the New York Jets. Although, considering how the 2024 season shaped up to be, maybe he should have opted to leave the game behind entirely.
Aaron Rodgers often brags about his use of psychedelics
Aaron Rodgers is not the only celebrity to have had a remarkable experience on drugs. Rodgers first tried ayahuasca back in 2020 and has been yammering about it ever since. In a guest appearance on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," the quarterback credited his psychedelic-fueled spiritual journey for his amazing season that year. "I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career," he said. Whatever Rodgers wants to credit for his performance, the wild man was named MVP for his 2020 season playing for the Green Bay Packers.
Since then, Rodgers has gone on a vocal campaign to shed psychedelic substances in a shining light. He even spoke at a 2023 psychedelics conference in Colorado hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies. In a video provided by ABC 7 Chicago, while on stage, Rodgers goes on a tirade about how legal substances can lower your chakras and wraps up his popcorn thoughts with a dig at anyone who might disagree with him. "I guarantee you all these bums who want to come after me online about my experience and stuff, they've never tried it," he says. "They're the perfect people for it. We need to get these people taking it." However, considering how Rodgers' 2024 season with the Jets shook out, he might need to pump the brakes on the substances for a while.
Aaron Rodgers maybe dated a witch
After his fling with actor Shailene Woodley came to an end, Aaron Rodgers reportedly began a strange relationship with someone named Blu. According to her Instagram, Blu, whose real name is Charlotte Brereton, seems to want to be a Teal Swan rip-off. She leans into gray areas of spirituality like the sketchy concept of "radical authenticity" and once ran an online school for women seeking to tap into magic called "Fluorescence." This is now an app, for those brave enough to try. She also has designed her own set of tarot cards, participated in a masterclass in astrology, and can't seem to beat the rumors that she might be a witch.
When the rumors about her and Rodgers hit a fever pitch, Blu took to her Instagram Stories to clarify, "I do not identify as a witch. Y'all are hilarious" (via the New York Post). While she might not identify as a witch, she certainly has no problem calling herself a shaman and offers a course titled "BIRTHRIGHT." Although neither Blu nor Rodgers ever made their relationship official, it seems they run in similar circles. Blu even had Rodgers' ex Danica Patrick on her podcast "Deja Blu."
There's an accused witch in Aaron Rodgers' family
According to author Ian O'Connor and his book "Out of the Darkness," Aaron Rodgers not only can trace his family lineage back to the Mayflower, but one of his ancestors was tried for possibly being a witch. A distant relative named Elizabeth Clason was accused of being a witch in Fairfield, Connecticut, in 1692 (via Us Weekly). She was ultimately found not guilty, but perhaps she set a curse in motion for Aaron to have a strained relationship with his own family.
When Aaron's brother Jordan Rodgers was on the Bachelorette in 2016, Aaron himself was notably absent from any of the family meetings. It seems Aaron has been estranged from his family for quite a while. In 2018, Jordan called out his brother in a since-deleted post dunking on Aaron for making a showy donation for California wildfire relief funds but not reaching out to make sure his family was safe. And in 2022, Aaron did not attend Jordan's wedding. Hopefully, there's a chance for reconciliation. Maybe that will help Aaron perform better on the field, too.