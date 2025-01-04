Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With James Franco

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

James Franco used to be Hollywood's Mr. Congeniality — chummy with just about everyone and seemingly free of drama. But that shiny reputation took a nosedive when allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, including claims he tried to lure an underage girl to his hotel room. Franco's fallout and cancelation were swift, and his friends in the industry thinned out fast.

Franco denied most of the accusations but did admit to sleeping with students from his acting school. He also later agreed to shell out $2.2 million to settle sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against him. After lying low for a while — nearly half a decade to be exact — Franco is dipping his toes back into acting and insists he's put it all behind him. "I mean, it is what it is. I've honestly moved past it. It was dealt with, and I got to change. So that's it, it's over. I mean, I've worked in the U.S. too. So I'm just trying to move on," he told Variety in 2024. He also noted that he used a huge chunk of his downtime for some deep introspection. "I had to change my whole way of life. So I am proud of the kind of work I did during that time ... I wasn't working in movies, but I certainly was doing a lot of work to change who I was," he said.

But while Franco might be ready to hit the reset button, his former friends aren't rushing to welcome him back with open arms. Even Seth Rogen — once one of his closest pals and a longtime collaborator — has publicly distanced himself. And he's not the only one. For Franco, rebuilding his career might be possible — but rekindling those lost friendships? That's looking like a long shot.