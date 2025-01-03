JD Vance's Bare Legs Steal The Spotlight From Trump For All The Wrong Reasons

After clinching the Presidency on Election Day in 2024, Donald Trump has been taking quite the victory lap, often leaving his Vice President JD Vance in the dust. Trump continues to announce new cabinet picks and grow closer to his new bestie Elon Musk, but Vance has been relegated to the background.

While some may smell trouble in paradise with how little Vance has been seen lately, the vice president has been working with the Senate to secure enough approval votes for Trump's incoming team. However, after a shameless display of cold distance on New Year's Eve, it seems that Trump was finally ready to let Vance take a load off and relax while playing one of Trump's favorite sports — golf. However, what Vance showed up wearing to the links took everyone by surprise.

Trump brought Vance golfing with him today 👀 pic.twitter.com/vBxhZH8vuz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 2, 2025

Wearing a polo shirt and shorts, Vance was showing off his own killer legs. He also was (hopefully) wearing some no-show socks, a look that is often debated as being out of style — or perhaps proof of Vance's midwestern dad brand of fashion. This bold fashion choice did get social media talking, with comments coming from all sections of the internet. One user on Threads said, "JD Vance couldn't have selected a worse looking pair of shorts to play golf," with another responding, "I'm surprised he was allowed to wear them. Most exclusive golf clubs have dress codes." It seems, though, that since Vance was taking all the heat for not wearing pants, that left Trump was mostly overlooked for his tacky accessory.