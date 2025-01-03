JD Vance's Bare Legs Steal The Spotlight From Trump For All The Wrong Reasons
After clinching the Presidency on Election Day in 2024, Donald Trump has been taking quite the victory lap, often leaving his Vice President JD Vance in the dust. Trump continues to announce new cabinet picks and grow closer to his new bestie Elon Musk, but Vance has been relegated to the background.
While some may smell trouble in paradise with how little Vance has been seen lately, the vice president has been working with the Senate to secure enough approval votes for Trump's incoming team. However, after a shameless display of cold distance on New Year's Eve, it seems that Trump was finally ready to let Vance take a load off and relax while playing one of Trump's favorite sports — golf. However, what Vance showed up wearing to the links took everyone by surprise.
Wearing a polo shirt and shorts, Vance was showing off his own killer legs. He also was (hopefully) wearing some no-show socks, a look that is often debated as being out of style — or perhaps proof of Vance's midwestern dad brand of fashion. This bold fashion choice did get social media talking, with comments coming from all sections of the internet. One user on Threads said, "JD Vance couldn't have selected a worse looking pair of shorts to play golf," with another responding, "I'm surprised he was allowed to wear them. Most exclusive golf clubs have dress codes." It seems, though, that since Vance was taking all the heat for not wearing pants, that left Trump was mostly overlooked for his tacky accessory.
JD Vance's legs distract from Donald Trump's bad hat
When Senator Eric Schmitt posted photos and video of his day on the green with Donald Trump and JD Vance, he accidentally opened up the gates for a social media storm to rain down on all of them. As much as people were questioning Vance's golf attire, Trump's hat also did not escape the ire of the public. It appears the president swapped out his traditional red "Make America Great Again" hat for one with a bolder message. The hat he wore on January 2 read "Trump Was Right About Everything," which is certainly a statement to make. A man of brand consistency, Trump was also wearing a "Trump" polo shirt.
According to Radar Online, comments about Trump's hat on X, formerly Twitter, ranged from "Oh look. Another cheap hat to sell," to "Only a complete narcissist would wear a hat like that, referring to themselves." Another X user pointed out how strange it was to see Trump go anywhere without Elon Musk, saying, "Has Trump done anything but play golf since being elected? It seems like he's happy to do only that and let EIon run everything." Considering the incoming President only has a couple of weeks before entering his second term, it makes sense he would want to relax as much as possible before having to hit the grindstone again. Plus, it's easy publicity, which for someone with an ego like Trump, is always a good thing.