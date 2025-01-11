The Rumored Amount Trump Has Spent On Plastic Surgery Is Stunning
When it comes to costs, Donald Trump appears to spare no expense on himself. According to the Daily Mail – who spoke to plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie — Trump has allegedly dropped a jaw-dropping $1 million to turn back the clock on aging. Motykie has never personally seen Trump or any of his family members as patients, but his professional appraisal racked up a laundry list of procedures that Trump has received, with the estimated costs of work done to his hair and scalp at $80,000 along with a pair of veneers that cost another $80,000 in order to give Trump his patented white smile.
As for what procedure is bringing Trump back under the knife again and again, that would be his trademark hair, which has recently undergone a makeover. Dr. Motykie said, "I think that throughout the years we can see evidence of different types of [hair] surgeries," including work that combated a receding hairline. The Daily Mail also reported that Dr. Gary Linkov, a hair loss expert in New York City, estimated that Trump has had up to five hair transplants to combat thinning, which must have been good work because his hair has been known to hold on for dear life. Lastly, Dr. Rukmini Rednam told the outlet, "It also seems likely that he may have had submental or chin liposuction and his neckline did appear more defined while his weight and the rest of his face appear largely unchanged." Trump may claim to have never had any work done, but with that many procedures, it shouldn't be hard to find some receipts.
His family is racking up a bill too
Donald Trump's expensive habits have also rubbed off on his family, and he has no one to blame but himself. Dr. Motykie told the Daily News how common it is for a parent's plastic surgery to signal other family members to start making appointments, saying, "They've seen their parents do it and they know the process." However, Donald's wife, Melania Trump, appears to be a low-level offender, with Dr. Motykie estimating her expenses at $50,000 mostly due to maintenance work like Botox and fillers.
However, Dr. Motykie believes that Donald's daughters have racked up quite the bill, with both Ivanka and Tiffany Trump having more substantial work done. Dr. Motykie said of Ivanka's striking transformation, "I think she's had at least one rhinoplasty, if not two, and it looks like she did some sort of chin augmentation when she was younger — maybe a chin implant." Tiffany, who we know is prone to beauty fails, is believed to have plastic surgery costs estimated at $100,000 for what Motykie thinks was a nose job, cheek fillers, lip fillers, and a Trump-famous set of veneers. Meanwhile, Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, married into the family and cashed in on an expensive makeover, with Motykie estimating her work to cost around $140,000 and include a nose job, rhinoplasty, veneers, and fillers to reverse the effects of aging on her face. But when asked if she's had any work done, Lara has learned from Donald and claimed to be absolutely one hundred percent au naturel.