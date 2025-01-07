Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Paints Devastating Picture Of Secret Struggles Before His Death

The following article mentions suicide, drug use, and sexual abuse.

In a January 2025 interview with People, dancer Allison Holker shared that she didn't realize the extent of her husband's personal struggles. After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' died of suicide at the age of 40 in 2022, Holker and a friend went through his closet to find an outfit for his funeral. That's when she discovered boxes full of mushrooms, pills, and other narcotics. She found it to be a "triggering moment," having not known that Boss was using so many different substances. However, it proved to be healing as well. "It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that," she explained. According to the autopsy report, no drugs were found in Boss' system when he died.

Holder and Boss were married for nine years, and she knew that he would sometimes drink alcohol or smoke marijuana in the guesthouse away from their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. Holder told People, "That was his alone time. It was his time to recharge, and that was okay." But as Holker struggled to adjust to life after Boss' death and began writing her new memoir, "This Far," she went through her husband's journals and learned about some of the traumatic life experiences he'd kept to himself, including apparently being sexually abused as a kid. Holder said, "He was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn't want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much. He didn't want other people to take on his pain."