Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Autopsy Report Has Some Heartbreaking Details
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
Known for his never-ending joy and the way he would light up a room, DJ, professional dancer, and producer Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a powerhouse — which is why his passing came as a shock to fans and loved ones when he was found unresponsive in a hotel room on December 13, 2022. Leading up to his death, Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, had big plans for the future, making the situation all the more confusing and tragic. Five months after Boss died by suicide, the autopsy report came out, and the details are even more heartbreaking.
In Boss' last public appearance, he was his usual smiling self, appearing by Holker's side for the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television. Boss himself was quite the advocate for diversity and inclusion within the entertainment industry — as well as uniquely aware of the setbacks many Black men struggle with. He would often point out the difficulties for young Black talent, however, he always did so in a way that was composed and caring.
The staff at the motel Boss checked into described his behavior at the time as calm. As shattering as the revelation of how he died truly is, the autopsy report indicates an even more sober reality for his tragic death.
What Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' autopsy report says
According to the results of an autopsy, at the time of his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss had no drugs or alcohol in his system. Meaning, he was completely sober when he died. The autopsy report also reaffirmed that he did indeed die by suicide — no foul play has ever been indicated, and the original coroner's report came to the same conclusion. At the time of Boss' tragic passing, his wife, Allison Holker, gave a statement to People saying, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
Since the untimely death of Boss, Holker's life has looked quite different. Now a single mother raising the three children she had with the "So You Think You Can Dance" alum, she has pivoted her life while ensuring that it still includes dancing. In January 2024, she announced on Instagram that she and her family had completed a children's book titled "Keep Dancing Through." It follows the family through a day of regular ups and downs while offering actionable advice on how to get through the hard bits. Boss is credited posthumously and an illustrated version of him appears in the book. It's a lovely way to keep his legacy alive.
The legacy Stephen 'tWitch' Boss leaves behind
Stephen "tWitch" Boss rose to fame through dance. Appearing on Season 4 of "So You Think You Can Dance," he placed second, catching the eye of comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Although Boss made many reappearances on SYTYCD, he was quickly snatched up by DeGeneres to become her house DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014. That same year, he announced he had snagged a role in "Magic Mike XXL," and by 2020, he had worked his way up to co-executive producer for DeGeneres' show. He boasts a strong film and television legacy, and it seems he touched everyone he met with kindness. DeGeneres herself even made an emotional video tribute to Boss.
Besides his impressive multimedia career, Boss also leaves behind a loving family. He married his wife, Allison Holker, in 2013, and the two then had two children together — Maddox was born in 2016, and Zaia was born in 2019. After they were married, Boss officially adopted Weslie, Holker's child from a previous partner. He will be dearly missed by all.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org