Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Autopsy Report Has Some Heartbreaking Details

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Known for his never-ending joy and the way he would light up a room, DJ, professional dancer, and producer Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a powerhouse — which is why his passing came as a shock to fans and loved ones when he was found unresponsive in a hotel room on December 13, 2022. Leading up to his death, Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, had big plans for the future, making the situation all the more confusing and tragic. Five months after Boss died by suicide, the autopsy report came out, and the details are even more heartbreaking.

In Boss' last public appearance, he was his usual smiling self, appearing by Holker's side for the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television. Boss himself was quite the advocate for diversity and inclusion within the entertainment industry — as well as uniquely aware of the setbacks many Black men struggle with. He would often point out the difficulties for young Black talent, however, he always did so in a way that was composed and caring.

The staff at the motel Boss checked into described his behavior at the time as calm. As shattering as the revelation of how he died truly is, the autopsy report indicates an even more sober reality for his tragic death.