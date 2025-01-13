Everything We Know About Alina Habba's Failed First Marriage

Attorney Alina Habba made headlines on December 8, 2024 — and no, it wasn't because of her signature tasteless outfits, her staggering transformation, or the plastic surgery rumors Habba just can't escape. No, this time, President-elect Donald J. Trump had tapped her as his incoming counselor to the president. "Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team," he penned in a post on Truth Social. "Congratulations to Alina, her husband Gregg, and her three beautiful children, Chloe, Luke, and Parker."

Following Trump's announcement, many were left scratching their heads, wondering why Trump appointed his own private attorney who unsuccessfully represented him in numerous high-profile lawsuits. (At one point, things got so bad that Trump revealed he was looking for a new law firm to appeal one of the cases that Habba fumbled.) Still, other eagle-eyed users couldn't help but note Trump's use of the word "her" when referring to Habba's children. As it turns out, Habba's husband, Gregg Reuben, whom Trump referred to in his announcement, is actually her second husband, and two of those "three beautiful children" are kids Habba shares with Matthew Eyet, her husband from her failed first marriage.