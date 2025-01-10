Even Melania Trump's Worst Critics Are Disgusted By The Jimmy Carter Funeral Backlash — Here's Why
Melania Trump is no stranger to public scrutiny, but even when she's minding her own business, the internet just can't let her live. Case in point: Melania's weird, smiling appearance at Jimmy Carter's funeral. Critics were quick to dissect everything from her outfit to her expression, blissfully unaware or perhaps just unmoved by the fact that the day held some personal significance for her. On Thursday, January 9, 2025, Melania joined her husband, Donald Trump, at Carter's state funeral, in the process rubbing shoulders with the remaining living presidents — Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton — and their spouses.
Well, everyone except Michelle Obama, who had prior commitments. Melania wore a Valentino dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps, managing to look both fashionable and polished despite appearing a little worse for wear. But of course, the trolls had their claws out. Her somber expression was noted online, with many mocking the former first lady for seeming "cold" compared to the lighter interactions between Donald and Barack. "Rough day for Melania Trump. She looks like she ran out of her meds and didn't want to sit for hairstylist this morning," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out.
"Poor Melania, she was so tired after churning butter and feeding the men who were erecting the new barn out back," quipped another. But perhaps what these supposed pundits missed — or more likely chose to ignore — was that the day wasn't solely about honoring Carter. The former model had every reason to look solemn because exactly one year ago, on this very date, Melania lost her beloved mother, Amalija Knavs.
Several people came to Melania's defense for seeming 'cold' at Jimmy Carter's funeral
Melania Trump has never exactly been the most beloved first lady, but even her harshest critics found themselves defending her when the trolls piled on. Despite it being the first anniversary of her mother Amalija Knavs's death, Melania made the effort to attend Jimmy Carter's funeral — a day that was undoubtedly heavy with grief for more than one reason. Maybe, just maybe, it's time for her detractors to give her a break. "Melania's Mom died on this date one year ago. Can't imagine how painful it was to attend this funeral. Am approaching the one year anniversary of my own Mom's death and still miss her everyday," one of her defenders declared on X, while another argued, "For those critical of Melania Trump today, please remember her mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away one year ago on this date. Let's show some compassion and give her space to grieve during this difficult time."
And then there were the more direct responses aimed squarely at the trolls: "Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away January 9, 2024 so being somber (and emotional) at a memorial is apparently something to make fun of — sick f****." While the "Melania" author's rather somber demeanor could be attributed to her personal loss, it doesn't mean that she disrespected Carter's memory by looking glum at his memorial. In fact, Donald Trump took the opportunity to make that crystal clear in a two-part statement. "Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers," he wrote in a post on Truth Social, his social media site of choice. But even with that clarification, critics found a way to make her mourning into a spectacle. Perhaps it's time for them to take their own moment of reflection.