Even Melania Trump's Worst Critics Are Disgusted By The Jimmy Carter Funeral Backlash — Here's Why

Melania Trump is no stranger to public scrutiny, but even when she's minding her own business, the internet just can't let her live. Case in point: Melania's weird, smiling appearance at Jimmy Carter's funeral. Critics were quick to dissect everything from her outfit to her expression, blissfully unaware or perhaps just unmoved by the fact that the day held some personal significance for her. On Thursday, January 9, 2025, Melania joined her husband, Donald Trump, at Carter's state funeral, in the process rubbing shoulders with the remaining living presidents — Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton — and their spouses.

Well, everyone except Michelle Obama, who had prior commitments. Melania wore a Valentino dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps, managing to look both fashionable and polished despite appearing a little worse for wear. But of course, the trolls had their claws out. Her somber expression was noted online, with many mocking the former first lady for seeming "cold" compared to the lighter interactions between Donald and Barack. "Rough day for Melania Trump. She looks like she ran out of her meds and didn't want to sit for hairstylist this morning," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out.

"Poor Melania, she was so tired after churning butter and feeding the men who were erecting the new barn out back," quipped another. But perhaps what these supposed pundits missed — or more likely chose to ignore — was that the day wasn't solely about honoring Carter. The former model had every reason to look solemn because exactly one year ago, on this very date, Melania lost her beloved mother, Amalija Knavs.