The View Co-Hosts Chose A Clear Side In Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr.'s Split
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. may have split, but not everyone believes the former First Lady of San Francisco is wallowing in self-pity. Au contraire, the co-hosts of "The View" are in agreement that Guilfoyle came out on top. This is thanks to her new gig as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece.
Donald Trump all but confirmed that his son's relationship had imploded in December 2024 when he announced via Truth Social that he'd chosen his fiancée as his administration's ambassador to Greece. Of course, many mused that it was Donald's way of getting rid of Guilfoyle – and the hosts of "The View" didn't exactly disagree there. However, they also weren't opposed to the idea, with everyone on the panel joking that, if anything, it was a major victory for the former Fox personality. "I just want to give credit to my girl Kimberly Guilfoyle. This is winning a breakup. I'm sorry, I'm out here maybe playing checkers on a good day — she is playing chess," Alyssa Farah Griffin joked, musing that Guilfoyle had likely already planned her outfits for her Greek adventure way in advance. Sunny Hostin was in agreement, pointing out that perhaps she and Donald Jr. hadn't even broken up (after all, there's never been an official announcement), but said, "All I know is, she's gonna be in Greece, and she's gonna be enjoying the sun — and I'm not mad at her."
Breakup aside, Joy Behar also noted that Guilfoyle's new job may also have had something to do with Donald's concerns over her stealing his shine. Of course, there were long murmurs that Trump didn't like Guilfoyle because she took attention away from him and his own kids. Even so, Griffin quipped that Guilfoyle had manifested her new position and that she loved it for her.
Some claim Don's new girlfriend played a role in Kimberly's post
While the general consensus is that Kimberly Guilfoyle scored big time with her ambassadorship, there are some details surrounding her new job that are a little on the icky side. For starters, a source speaking to People claimed that Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, had a hand in moving her to the other side of the world.
"Bettina wants Kim out of the area ... They are trying to send Kim abroad. They waited for the election to pass but they didn't want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election," the unnamed insider told the outlet. If that is the case, yikes. Especially since an additional source later told People that Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. had parted on good terms, explaining, "It is not a contentious split." Maybe Anderson wanted Guilfoyle out of the picture for her own good, then?
Either way, Guilfoyle's new appointment certainly seems to have perks for everyone involved. As the ladies of "The View" pointed out, Guilfoyle gets to live her best life in Greece. Anderson, meanwhile, gets to start her new relationship without her beau's ex hanging around — a major bonus since the source said the Trump family was still close with Guilfoyle. And Don Jr.? Well, he gets to move on without being blamed for his former fiancée feeling slighted and turning on his family. What's more, as Sara Haines of "The View" joked, "What I wouldn't have done to have my parents send an ex overseas while I survived the breakup." Time will tell how this arrangement pans out and if everyone continues to play nice.