The View Co-Hosts Chose A Clear Side In Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr.'s Split

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. may have split, but not everyone believes the former First Lady of San Francisco is wallowing in self-pity. Au contraire, the co-hosts of "The View" are in agreement that Guilfoyle came out on top. This is thanks to her new gig as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Donald Trump all but confirmed that his son's relationship had imploded in December 2024 when he announced via Truth Social that he'd chosen his fiancée as his administration's ambassador to Greece. Of course, many mused that it was Donald's way of getting rid of Guilfoyle – and the hosts of "The View" didn't exactly disagree there. However, they also weren't opposed to the idea, with everyone on the panel joking that, if anything, it was a major victory for the former Fox personality. "I just want to give credit to my girl Kimberly Guilfoyle. This is winning a breakup. I'm sorry, I'm out here maybe playing checkers on a good day — she is playing chess," Alyssa Farah Griffin joked, musing that Guilfoyle had likely already planned her outfits for her Greek adventure way in advance. Sunny Hostin was in agreement, pointing out that perhaps she and Donald Jr. hadn't even broken up (after all, there's never been an official announcement), but said, "All I know is, she's gonna be in Greece, and she's gonna be enjoying the sun — and I'm not mad at her."

Breakup aside, Joy Behar also noted that Guilfoyle's new job may also have had something to do with Donald's concerns over her stealing his shine. Of course, there were long murmurs that Trump didn't like Guilfoyle because she took attention away from him and his own kids. Even so, Griffin quipped that Guilfoyle had manifested her new position and that she loved it for her.