Why Hollywood Won't Cast Macaulay Culkin Anymore

This article contains references to addiction and child abuse.

Macaulay Culkin has had an interesting career, to say the least. He began working as a professional actor in 1985's "The Midnight Hour" at the age of four, but it wasn't until he appeared in "Uncle Buck" in 1989 that people took notice. That film helped Culkin land the role of Kevin McCallister in 1990's "Home Alone," rocking the young actor to superstardom. It seemed like you couldn't watch a movie in the '90s without seeing Culkin in something.

As a child, Culkin appeared in a ton of films — more than most kids could handle. As it happens, that proved true for him, and he took a significant hiatus after knocking out eight movies in only five years. Culkin was only ten years old when he appeared in "Home Alone," but he worked for years as if he were an adult. Eventually, he took some time for himself, and he never regained the same level of fame he had as a child actor.

That's not entirely uncommon, but Culkin didn't completely stop acting either and occasionally appears in various projects. Despite this, it's almost impossible to find him in anything these days, while his brother, Kieran, has been killing it in hit series like "Succession." Still, Culkin's time in the sun may have set because these days, it seems like Hollywood won't cast him anymore.