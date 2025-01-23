Elon Musk Plays With Fire By Sending Eyebrow-Raising Message To Ivanka Trump

It's safe to say Inauguration Day 2025 was full of surprising moments, fashion fails, and general MAGA celebration. One person struggling to get through the weekend, however, was President Donald Trump's new frenemy, Elon Musk. When Musk first joined the Trump presidential campaign, rumors buzzed that the world's richest man was possibly grating on Trump's nerves with his constant presence. But as the campaign unfolded, Musk proved to be a useful asset, leading many to wonder if Trump was icing out Vice President JD Vance in favor of the Tesla CEO. Luckily for Vance, it seems the tides have finally turned. After Trump gave Musk the cold shoulder during his swearing-in ceremony, Musk appeared to spiral out with his need for attention in the following days. Making what could possibly be a huge mistake, he posted a strange message to Ivanka Trump on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "Making fashion beautiful again," he wrote.

The post seems innocuous enough, with Musk simply riffing on the Trump campaign's "Make America Great Again" slogan. But with it being common knowledge that Ivanka is very near and dear to Donald's heart, the post has certainly raised some eyebrows. Mostly, it's the use of the word "beautiful" that feels a bit unsettling, almost as if Musk is attempting a thinly veiled flirtation, especially when the words "elegant" or "delightful" or many other synonyms could be used to describe Ivanka and her refined sense of style. For her part, the first daughter kept her head above the fray and simply responded with a white heart emoji. However, this move by the SpaceX CEO could spell trouble not just for him, but also for where Ivanka and Donald stand with each other.