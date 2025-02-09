Inside The Lavish Lives Of Adam Sandler's Two Daughters
There's no denying Sadie and Sunny Sandler were born into a life of luxury. As the daughters of infamous funnyman Adam Sandler and fellow actor Jackie Sandler, the pair — who were born in 2006 and 2008 respectively — grew up firmly in the spotlight. Adam's fame has only grown during their lifetime as he's enjoyed huge commercial success from the "Hotel Transylvania" films and "Grown-Ups" duology, which are his highest-grossing movies to date. Together, Adam and Jackie, who have been married since 2003, have amassed a combined net worth of close to $500 million, meaning they are able to provide a very lavish life for their kids. However, Adam has always been very conscious that Sadie and Sunny acknowledge the privilege of their upbringing. "The idea of my kids being spoiled, I go to sleep thinking about it and I wake up thinking about it," he said at a 2010 press conference in Malibu (via Boston Herald).
It certainly seems as though Adam and Jackie have been successful in this goal as, along with protecting their daughters' privacy during the early years of their lives, the couple have instilled a strong work ethic in them and encouraged them to pursue a career they're passionate about. It just so happens that passion is acting. Now that they're following in their parents' footsteps, Sadie and Sunny are making regular appearances on the screen and at public events. The sisters seem to be living much more luxurious lives than the average American teenager, but with their upbringing, this is something they're already accustomed to. Keep reading for a closer look at the lavish lives of Adam Sandler's two daughters over the years.
Sadie and Sunny Sandler grew up in an expensive neighborhood
Although Adam Sandler spent his early life on the East Coast, the nature of his career means the Brooklyn native now calls Los Angeles home. Since moving out west in the early 1980s, Sandler has amassed a number of properties across the City of Angels, including a 3,000-square-foot Malibu mansion, which was purchased in 2001 for $3.1 million and has never parted with. However, it is a 13,000-square-foot home in the Pacific Palisades that he turned into his family home. Purchased from fellow movie stars Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in 2004 for a cool $12 million, the property where the family still resides is worth an estimated $28 million. Their neighbors include Sandler's long-time friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston, as well as celebs such as Reese Witherspoon, Bradley Cooper, and Miles Teller.
The house, which Sandler bought after seeing only the kitchen because his wife loved it so much, boasts almost an acre of land with a pool outside. Inside, the property has seven bedrooms, each with its own en-suite, two of which will belong to Sadie and Sunny. Although the Sandler family have been careful not to share too many snaps from inside their house, their star-studded neighborhood has featured heavily in news reports in early 2025 as the area has been heavily hit by the Los Angeles wildfires. Thankfully, their house appears to remain safe, with Sandler taking to X to thank the city's first responders. "Can't thank the firefighters, first responders, and law enforcement enough for risking their lives for all of us in Los Angeles," he wrote.
They were exposed to film sets from a young age
Sadie Sandler was barely two years old when she claimed her first acting credit alongside her parents in the 2008 children's film "Bedtime Stories." But it was another couple of years before she and Sunny appeared in a movie together: 2010's "Grown Ups." The sisters briefly appear alongside their mom, Jackie, at the beginning of the film. From then on, it became clear that acting was in their DNA as the sisters continued to have small acting roles. Sandler told Us Weekly that their love of performing started at home and was more of a hobby during their younger years. "I just know that they have a good time. They like doing it around the house," he said.
But spending time on film sets was a regular occurrence from then on as Sadie and Sunny had cameos in a few more of their dad's films, including "Just Go with It," "Jack and Jill" and "That's My Boy," before voicing multiple characters in the animated comedy "Hotel Transylvania" in 2012. They also got to enjoy the accolades that came with their dad's fame from a young age, such as seeing him receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.
Their daddy-daughter shopping trips looked a little different because of Sandler's fame
Adam Sandler's daughters are the apple of his eye, and he regularly gushes about them in interviews. "I love them both more than anything," he happily proclaimed during an appearance on "The Ellen Show." And he enjoys spending as much time with them as possible, as they do with him. In fact, at just one year old, Sadie was emulating everything her father did. "It's like anything I do, the kid wants to do," Sandler joked on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" (via People).
Of course, when Sunny came along, Sandler made sure to spend quality time with them equally, taking his daughter for luxurious days out and fun shopping trips. On one occasion in 2012, he was spotted taking Sadie and Sunny dress shopping in his prosperous Pacific Palisades neighborhood. They were first pictured by the Daily Mail wearing mismatched, colorful outfits but left one store in matching velvet frocks. Along with the dark red dresses, Sadie and Sunny were sporting huge grins after their dad bought them new dresses. But that wasn't the extent of their dad out as Sandler bumped into a friend before heading home. While a parent bumping into a friend out shopping isn't a newsworthy event, in most cases, it is for Sandler, who took his time chatting with comedian Kevin James during the trip. Sandler's fame certainly puts a different spin on the average daddy-daughter day out.
They've vacationed across the globe
Alongside carving out regular quality solo time with his daughters at home, Adam Sandler has enjoyed treating his family to luxurious holidays across the globe. Oftentimes, Adam's filming schedule requires him to be away from home for weeks or months at a time. But with his propensities for having his family cameo in his films, they will happily join him. The family notably enjoyed some time away in Hawaii in 2010 when Adam filmed the comedy "Just Go with It" alongside Jennifer Aniston and Brooklyn Decker. Jackie, Sadie, and Sunny got to spend quality time with Adam in the midst of his busy filming schedule when they appeared as a Hawaiian family during the rope bridge scene.
Closer to home, Sadie and Sunny enjoyed regular trips to Disneyland during their childhood. According to the Daily Mail, Adam has been spotted dutifully escorting his daughters to the Happiest Place on Earth on multiple occasions. In 2012, the Sandler family visited the park twice in one month. On one of their visits, Sadie and Sunny sported Disney-themed costumes as they met Mickey Mouse.
A few years later, in 2018, the family of four had another notable vacation as they jetted off to Europe for a relaxing break. They enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to Italy where they were spotted laughing and joking as they strolled around a marina full of extravagant yachts one evening. And, of course, the family always travels in style for their overseas trips, with Adam opting to charter a private jet for some of their vacations.
Sadie and Sunny are used to having a private chef
Adam Sandler is one of Hollywood's wealthiest actors. He chooses to spend his earnings on a variety of luxuries for himself, from his impressive array of cars to his stylish sneaker collection. But he also puts his money toward making life easier for his family. The Sandlers have a private chef who not only takes away the stress and hassle of cooking meals if Adam and Jackie are both busy working but also provides them with delicious, nutritious food. And, of course, the family hires the crème de la crème of the culinary world: celebrity chef Brooke "Bae" Baevsky.
On her TikTok account, Chef Bae detailed a day in the life of cooking for the Sandler family. She also revealed that the "Hustle" star doesn't pinch pennies when it comes to the family's grocery shopping. In the video, Chef Bae shares that she starts her day picking up some culinary essentials at none other than Erewhon, LA's luxury grocery store. After this, Baevsky heads over to the Sandlers' house, making morning smoothies for the family in their second kitchen. She also notes that she happily caters to their individual requests as she whips up a smoothie for Sunny that is different from the blueberry detox one she makes for Sadie and her parents. Giving further insight into the diet of the Sandler family, Baevsky reveals that they eat gluten and dairy-free. But she was quick to explain that the family supports her sharing her work online. "They loved that I was filming! The fam was mostly in PJs, so only Sadie's hands made it in the video! They follow me on here," she explained in the comments.
They had 'epic' bat mitzvahs on and off the screen
Adam Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny are growing up fast. And to welcome them into young adulthood, he threw them both epic bat mitzvahs. As the eldest of Adam and Jackie's two children, Sadie's bat mitzvah came first in 2019. Of course, Adam wanted to make sure it was a night his daughter would never forget, so he used his celebrity connections to ask Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine to give a musical performance. This went down a treat with Sadie, Adam revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "Oh, she hugged me so much, my Sadie," Adam explained afterward.
But as the show host noted, Adam was going to have to pull out all the stops again in a few years' time for Sunny's bat mitzvah. Sunny's celebration, which was held at an LA country club in May 2022, was attended by a host of Sandler's past co-stars and friends, such as Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Lautner. The event, which boasted a candy motif, also included performances from Charlie Puth and Halsey.
And, of course, what's more exciting than one bat mitzvah? Two. Both Sadie and Sunny got to relive the experience all over again when they starred in the Netflix film "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah." Sunny took the lead role of Stacey Friedman, a girl whose dream bat mitzvah gets derailed by her popular classmate. The movie's director, Sammi Cohen, also attended Sunny's real-life bat mitzvah and told People it "felt equally as fun as the parties you see [in the film]." "It was just such a perfect moment of life meets movie. It was just magical," he added of the whole experience.
Sadie and Sunny are 'pretty unfazed' by fame
Unlike most teens, Sadie and Sunny Sandler have been exposed to countless famous people and star-studded events while growing up, so fame is just something they've always known. Sadie had been on set with Courteney Cox and Richard Griffiths at the age of 2 while her dad filmed "Bedtime Stories," and two years later, she and Sunny were both hanging out in Hawaii with Jennifer Aniston while he filmed "Just Go with It." In fact, they've probably met most of their parents' friends and co-stars during their lifetime since they traveled together when Adam was working. "They're on the road with me all the time," the "Hubie Halloween" star told Us Weekly in 2019.
Being in the presence of celebrities their whole lives has definitely caused Sadie and Sunny to be more comfortable around famous people, whether that's at work or at big movie premieres. Confirming this, Adam explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that the duo was cool, calm, and collected at the premiere of their 2023 animated movie "Leo." "They were pretty unfazed. They don't make it a big deal. They grew up with daddy doing it and stuff," he said. And he even added that it's something about Sadie and Sunny he's really proud of. "I'm happy that it's not everything to them that side of the stuff they are kind of passionate about wanting to be good and acting," he gushed.
Their dad has been able to impress them with some celebrity introductions
Rubbing elbows with the Hollywood elite may be a regular occurrence for Sadie and Sunny Sandler, but the sister duo is still major fangirls when it comes to a few celebrities, such as Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, and Taylor Swift. So, while they were unfazed by a number of his co-stars, Adam was able to impress his daughters with his friendship with Gomez during their younger years. "You say Selena's name to my kids and my kids' friends and they just stop in their tracks and listen to everything you have to say. They're like, 'What was she wearing? What's she like?' She's an icon to the children," he explained to The Mercury.
Thankfully, when Adam and Gomez worked together on the "Hotel Transylvania" film franchise (with the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star voicing the character Mavis), he impressed Sadie and Sunny through his connection with Gomez. And more than that, "Selena did little videos and said hello to my kids and it was nice," he revealed to the Belfast Telegraph. Somewhere along the line, the girls got to meet Gomez in person, too — and she even attended Sunny's bat mitzvah!
"Murder Mystery" star Adam also admitted to Us Weekly that he used his connection with Thorne to bond with his kids. "I used Bella to get closer to my kids. It felt right. My kids love Bella!" But it was the opportunity to meet Swift that really won him Father of the Year. Adam was able to share an incredibly special moment with Sadie and Sunny in 2023 when he took them backstage to snap photos with the "Cruel Summer" singer at the "Eras Tour" film premiere.
Sadie and Sunny have plenty of famous friends of their own
Sadie and Sunny Sandler have grown up immersed in the world of Hollywood glitz and glamor. Although their dad has always worked to make sure they appreciate everything they have, it's not surprising that they also have a few famous friends. One of these is "Cobra Kai" star Peyton List. Adam first worked with List in 2013 when he had a guest appearance on the popular Disney Channel show "Jessie." They worked together again in 2020 on the Netflix film "Hubie Halloween," with List playing the role of Peggy. Sadie and Sunny also had more substantial acting roles in the movie, playing Julie Bowen's on-screen kids, giving the pair ample opportunity to bond with List themselves. And they obviously maintained a strong friendship as List was in attendance at Sunny's bat mitzvah two years later. Also in attendance was internet star Josh Richards, who was captured posing amongst the celebrations in a TikTok video from that night.
Sadly, one of Sadie and Sunny's good friends was not able to celebrate with them. The pair were close with their dad's "Grown Ups" co-star, the late Cameron Boyce. Boyce tragically died in July 2019 after suffering an epileptic seizure. Speaking on Boyce's friendship with Sadie and Sunny, Adam told Yahoo! Entertainment: "My kids loved him. He was always great to my family. Cameron came to my daughter's (Sadie) bat mitzvah three months before he passed away and every one of my daughter's friends was coming up to him, and he took the time and talked to everybody, and signed autographs and took pictures with them. He was just a great kid, and everybody misses him."
They enjoy acting alongside their dad
From "Grown Ups" to "Hotel Transylvania" to "Hubie Halloween," Adam Sandler's movies are often a family affair, especially as acting has become something Sadie and Sunny are passionate about pursuing. "This is what they want to do," Adam confirmed while speaking to Jimmy Kimmel. He also opened up about what it's like working together, telling People, "[It's] always fun to be with my family." Adam added that he's learning just as much from his daughters as they are from him. Observing their family dynamic on set, their "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" director Sammi Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter that it's no wonder Sadie and Sunny enjoy working with their dad so much. "He is the kind of dad who's also your best friend."
Over the course of their already long careers, Sadie and Sunny have mostly appeared on screen together in Adam's projects such as "The Do-Over," "Sandy Wexler," and "Murder Mystery." However, Sunny has also taken on some solo projects with Adam, including 2022's "Home Team" and 2024's "Spaceman." Working on all these movies has come with some exciting perks for Sadie and Sunny, who have been to countless movie premieres and even attended an exclusive gala in 2023. Sadie and Sunny joined their parents at a special event where Adam received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Adam also paid special tribute to his daughters in his acceptance speech. "Every conversation we have, every day, every night, every drive, every meal, every smile, every hang we have I'm only wishing time will stand still, 'cause being with you two and mommy, that's the best life can get," he praised (via The Kennedy Center).