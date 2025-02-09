Inside The Lavish Lives Of Adam Sandler's Two Daughters

There's no denying Sadie and Sunny Sandler were born into a life of luxury. As the daughters of infamous funnyman Adam Sandler and fellow actor Jackie Sandler, the pair — who were born in 2006 and 2008 respectively — grew up firmly in the spotlight. Adam's fame has only grown during their lifetime as he's enjoyed huge commercial success from the "Hotel Transylvania" films and "Grown-Ups" duology, which are his highest-grossing movies to date. Together, Adam and Jackie, who have been married since 2003, have amassed a combined net worth of close to $500 million, meaning they are able to provide a very lavish life for their kids. However, Adam has always been very conscious that Sadie and Sunny acknowledge the privilege of their upbringing. "The idea of my kids being spoiled, I go to sleep thinking about it and I wake up thinking about it," he said at a 2010 press conference in Malibu (via Boston Herald).

It certainly seems as though Adam and Jackie have been successful in this goal as, along with protecting their daughters' privacy during the early years of their lives, the couple have instilled a strong work ethic in them and encouraged them to pursue a career they're passionate about. It just so happens that passion is acting. Now that they're following in their parents' footsteps, Sadie and Sunny are making regular appearances on the screen and at public events. The sisters seem to be living much more luxurious lives than the average American teenager, but with their upbringing, this is something they're already accustomed to. Keep reading for a closer look at the lavish lives of Adam Sandler's two daughters over the years.