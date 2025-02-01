Kai Trump Accidentally Exposes The Sad Reality Of Her Day-To-Day Life

The Trumps are consummate pros at projecting the image they want everybody to see. Like "The Wizard of Oz," they hide behind a curtain and rarely, if ever, pull it back to allow a glimpse into reality. This makes Kai Trump's video, which exposes the minutiae of her everyday life, all the more fascinating, albeit also a little sad.

"I'm going to teach her how to cook," her best friend, Emma's mom tells the camera at one point. This begs the question: why didn't her former almost-stepmom Kimberly Guilfoyle tutor Kai in one of her many cooking videos? "She feeds me pretty much every single day. Every single day," Kai admits in reference to Emma's mom, before Emma shares that her mom also makes her school lunches every day. That's kind of tragic. After whipping up a maple bacon dijon chicken, Kai sits down to eat with Emma and her mom. As they talk and laugh, you can't help but feel that Kai's own home life is pretty lonely.

"2025 is definitely our year," Emma later declares before the two stop off at 16 Handles for a frozen treat. Fro-yo in hand, the two hop back in Kai's car for a little in-vehicle wrestling. So, what vehicle does Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter drive? A Tesla, of course. A Tesla Cybertruck, to be precise. Well, there have to be some perks of Kai's grandfather Donald Trump's super-close friendship with Elon Musk.