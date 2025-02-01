Kai Trump Accidentally Exposes The Sad Reality Of Her Day-To-Day Life
The Trumps are consummate pros at projecting the image they want everybody to see. Like "The Wizard of Oz," they hide behind a curtain and rarely, if ever, pull it back to allow a glimpse into reality. This makes Kai Trump's video, which exposes the minutiae of her everyday life, all the more fascinating, albeit also a little sad.
"I'm going to teach her how to cook," her best friend, Emma's mom tells the camera at one point. This begs the question: why didn't her former almost-stepmom Kimberly Guilfoyle tutor Kai in one of her many cooking videos? "She feeds me pretty much every single day. Every single day," Kai admits in reference to Emma's mom, before Emma shares that her mom also makes her school lunches every day. That's kind of tragic. After whipping up a maple bacon dijon chicken, Kai sits down to eat with Emma and her mom. As they talk and laugh, you can't help but feel that Kai's own home life is pretty lonely.
"2025 is definitely our year," Emma later declares before the two stop off at 16 Handles for a frozen treat. Fro-yo in hand, the two hop back in Kai's car for a little in-vehicle wrestling. So, what vehicle does Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter drive? A Tesla, of course. A Tesla Cybertruck, to be precise. Well, there have to be some perks of Kai's grandfather Donald Trump's super-close friendship with Elon Musk.
Kai's living the teen dream
Given Kai Trump's ridiculously lavish life, her day-to-day goings on are pretty regular, standard teen fare — just with a $80-100,000 Tesla cybertruck thrown into the mix. In the video, Kai takes viewers on a post-school drive to Starbucks to pick up her favorite beverage. (Mango, dragon fruit, lemonade refresher, and a shaken espresso for the cameraman, in case you were wondering). "I don't like coffee," Kai explains. Next, it's a workout at the gym. Stairmaster, followed by a leg squat, plank, dumbbells, press ups, and lift ups. Then, back in the car, before the stopover at her friend's house for dinner, bearing the gift of Nutella wrapped in socks and meat sticks.
It's evident from the video that Kai is very independent, which is an admirable trait but it's also a little sad for a 17-year-old to not feature interactions with her parents. Still, her dad Donald Trump Jr. is a busy man with books to write, podcasts to make, and wild animals to slaughter, while her mom Vanessa Trump, has her hands full "balancing motherhood of 5 amazing kiddies!" as per her Instagram bio.
Kai's Vlog has everyone picking sides, with her 950,000 subscribers divided in their opinions — although most are undoubtedly positive, praising Kai for being down-to-earth and relatable." You can't fake this level of authenticity. Such a role model for young girls and honestly a lot of adults," one commenter writes.