Weird Things About Elon Musk's Failed Marriages We All Missed

When it comes to Elon Musk's love life, his most recent on-and-off relationship with Grimes tends to be the first one to come to mind. However, prior to Grimes, he was married twice before — and let's just say there were a few strange details we noticed after the fact.

We'll start with Elon's first ex-wife, author Justine Musk, who referred to herself in a Marie Claire piece as Elon's "starter wife." Elon and Justine met while they were both in university, and the latter wrote that he'd been taken with her dreams for the future at the start of their relationship. Writing off the time she told him of her plans to become a published author, she reminisced, "Elon not only took me seriously, he seemed impressed. It was the first time that a boy found my sense of ambition — instead of my long hair or narrow waist — attractive. Previous boyfriends complained that I was 'competitive,' but Elon said I had 'a fire in my soul.'"

Sadly, what was to follow hinted at Elon having a change of heart, and she hinted at him quashing her own ambitions on their wedding day. "As we danced at our wedding reception, Elon told me, 'I am the alpha in this relationship.' I shrugged it off ... but as time went on, I learned that he was serious," she wrote. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, relationship expert and bestselling author of "Breakup Triage: The Cure for Heartache," Susan Winter noted that Elon and Justine's dual ambition was likely a recipe for disaster right from the start. "Both are strong minded and strong willed. That leaves just two possible positions on the game board — acquiesce with resentment or battling for dominance," she said. Sure enough, things took a turn for the worse.