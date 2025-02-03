Will Smith's Award Show Comeback At The 2025 Grammy's Was Even Worse Than We Expected

Will Smith is officially back to awards show programming-as-usual but that in itself is a little awkward. Instead of addressing his last major awards show mishap — the infamous Oscars slap — at the 2025 Grammys, the actor opted instead to not mention it at all. Smith previously appeared at the 2024 BET Awards, but it was for a musical performance, rather than to deliver a speech. As such, the Grammys marked the "Men in Black" star's return to actually speaking on stage, and he did so as part of a tribute to Quincy Jones, who died aged 91 in 2024.

During Smith's speech, he gushed over Jones' role in the early days of his career, and even recalled how the iconic producer once instructed Smith "It is your job to take care of these people" (via Today), referring to those the actor and rapper works closely with. Of course, it's possible that Smith decided not to talk about the Oscars scandal because of how many times he's already addressed the situation in the time since. In addition to a written apology posted to Instagram the day after the slap, Smith also issued a contrite video a few months later.

In it, the Oscar winner apologized not only to Chris Rock directly but also to his family as well. Likewise, Smith's BET Awards appearance saw him perform his redemption anthem, "You Can Make It," live on stage. Smith's dramatic comeback cracked the internet in half, with many praising his obvious remorse, while others argued that the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star's downfall was entirely his own doing. With that in mind, perhaps Smith simply didn't want to harp on the issue any longer. Regardless, online critics nonetheless had a field day.