The Transformation Of Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni might have the kind of body that even the most dedicated gym bro would be envious of. But in 2018, the former soap opera regular admitted to the world that he doesn't see what everyone else sees when he looks in the mirror.

During a candid TED Talk about the subject, Baldoni told audiences that he'd been struggling with body dysmorphia for most of his adult life. He later elaborated to Cosmopolitan about how such feelings surfaced, saying, "No matter what I do, I never feel like I'm strong enough, or muscular enough or big enough, and that comes down to being the super skinny kid that was picked on and bullied."

Baldoni also added that the requirement to take his shirt off in practically every TV show or film he's appeared in hasn't helped matters, either. Indeed, while staying in shape wasn't that much of a problem in his 20s, the actor has found the process much more anxiety-inducing as he's approaching middle age. "My body doesn't naturally stay in that, 'Oh, I'm just walking around with an 8-pack all the time,'" he explained. "And because I have my insecurities with my physique, because of my history, I'd put a lot of pressure on myself before I had to do these scenes."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).