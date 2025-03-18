Celebs Who Can't Stand Jason Kelce
With his big bushy beard, stocky frame, and amiable personality, multi-millionaire Jason Kelce has established himself as the big cuddly bear of the NFL world. Who could fail to be charmed by the time he gleefully ripped his shirt off while watching his brother Travis Kelce score a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, for example. Or the time five years earlier when he gave a hyped-up speech at the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade while donning a Mummers costume? Or the time he stole the show with a cameo in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"?
However, as crazy as it seems, not everyone considers themselves a member of the Kelce fan club. Indeed, the former Philadelphia Eagles center has made his fair share of enemies in recent years, even more so since his younger sibling catapulted his family into the spotlight thanks to his relationship with the world-dominating Taylor Swift. From fellow pros, current and former, to political commentators and sporting pundits, here's a look at seven people who Jason clearly rubbed up the wrong way.
Jordan Phillips doesn't believe Jason knows what he's talking about
In 2023, the Buffalo Bills' Jordan Phillips controversially knocked the Philadelphia Eagles' Cam Jurgens to the ground during his team's 37-34 defeat. And the defensive tackle's force-of-nature approach didn't go down too well with Jason Kelce who argued on "New Heights," the podcast he co-hosts with brother Travis Kelce, that a fine should have been issued as punishment.
As you'd expect, Phillips didn't take this comment lying down and subsequently went on the attack. "He is a well-respected guy around the league for whatever reason," he said (via Rochester First) in a first-class display of passive aggression. "Now he suddenly has a voice because he's on his brother's podcast and he thinks he can use it. But the way he's using his voice doesn't make any sense."
Phillips described Jason as a hypocrite considering how he uses his imposing presence during the move known as the "Tush Push." "For him to speak on somebody being dirty, I don't think he has any right or any means to call for a fine when he does a whole bunch of stuff," he moaned. "I think it's crazy for him to even mention that."
Candace Owens described Jason as a hypocrite
In May 2024, Harrison Butker set the cat among the pigeons during a commencement speech at Kansas' Benedictine College when he argued, among many other provocative things, that being a homemaker is the most important role a woman can have in society. The Kansas City Chiefs star inevitably faced a huge backlash for his Stone Age comments, including from Jason Kelce.
Speaking to brother Travis Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles center said that he'd feel like a failure as a dad if his daughters took Butker's comments to heart. And in relation to his wife Kylie Kelce, who like Jason has her shady moments, he tweeted, "She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily."
Jason also came under fire for such remarks, not from Butker but from Candace Owens. Once again throwing some shade at Taylor Swift, too, the controversial political commentator tweeted, "Your wife is in fact homemaker, you just don't like the label because you've been brainwashed by radical feminists (like the one your brother is dating) to believe it's a dirty word that implies inequality. It doesn't." If that wasn't enough, Owens also voiced her disdain for Jason's more liberal attitudes while speaking at the Young Women's Leadership Summit the following month.
Chris Russo argued that Jason is overexposed
Jason Kelce may have retired from the football field after 12 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. But whether it's co-hosting the "New Heights" podcast with brother Travis Kelce, presenting his own talk show "They Call It Late Night" with Jason Kelce, or recording festive material with his vocal group The Philly Specials, the former center is arguably more ubiquitous ever. Just ask Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, the sports radio personality who appears to have had his fill of all things Kelce.
While appearing on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" in 2024, the same show that Jason had been hired to give his expert footballing opinions on that same year, Russo couldn't resist having a dig at all the overexposure. "I think we've all seen plenty of Jason Kelce in the last few weeks," Russo remarked (via MSN). Russo also went on to complain about how Jason had been put in the commentary booth for the Philadelphia Eagles' game against the Atlanta Falcons before colleague Stephen A. Smith came to the older Kelce brother's defense, remarking that he was happy to see him thrive on the small screen.
Khalil Mack claimed Jason used 'bulls***' tactics
Seemingly unconcerned with being labeled a sore loser, former Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack questioned Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's tactical approach after his team's 22-14 defeat at Lincoln Financial Field in 2019.
Mack argued that while drawing the Chicago franchise's defensive line offside, Kelce had turned the ball illegally before the snap. "You see the bulls*** Kelce was kinda doing with the ball, just moving it a little bit," he said (via the Chicago Sun-Times). Mack admitted the Bears still had to take responsibility for the loss but that the referees didn't help matters either.
"Yeah, you point it out, but who cares?" Mack said about his team alerting officials to Kelce's alleged skullduggery. "Who cares, man? You've gotta make plays and win ballgames. That's what it's all about." Unlike his star man, the Bears' then-coach Matt Nagy decided against calling out the "New Heights" host directly, telling the post-match press conference, "I know what it was. There was some stuff to that. I'm not gonna get into that."
Calley Means criticized Jason's cereal promotion
Who'd have thought that innocuous breakfast cereal promotion could cause such a palaver? In 2024, brothers Travis and Jason Kelce signed a deal with General Mills to launch a new blend of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese's Puffs, and Lucky Charms named Kelce Mix. But not everyone was rushing to the supermarket to try it out.
"Athletes should stop sponsoring food that destroys kids' metabolic health," the health payment firm TrueMed's co-founder, Calley Means, tweeted alongside a clip from a "Today" show segment about the product. "Some things are more important than money." Of course, the fact that the entrepreneur had tagged both siblings in his post meant that the conversation didn't end there.
Indeed, Jason soon fired back, telling Calley that he'd eaten similar cereals as a kid and that he turned out alright. The former Philadelphia Eagles center, who's also gone through his fair share of tragedy, then expressed his appreciation for the efforts to educate before adding, "I take the obesity epidemic as a country and for kids seriously, but there is also room to eat cereal and ice cream and candy in the right quantities in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle."
Noah Brown claimed Jason was pandering to Philadelphia Eagles fans
In 2021, Noah Brown — not to be confused with the "Alaskan Bush People" star of the same name — became the latest NFL star to voice their disdain about Jason Kelce. But in this case, it was an act of sportsman solidarity. Indeed, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver felt compelled to speak out after his fellow footballer publicly criticized basketball guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.
"All these Philly athletes tryna s*** on Simmons for an extra pat on the back from Philly fans," Brown wrote in an Instagram story (via TMZ Sports). "Cornball activity ... Idk when speaking on another man habits and accountability to something that ain't got s*** to do w you became cool." In his own distinct style, the wide receiver then told Kelce to mind his own business.
Brown was no doubt referring to Kelce's comments amid the constant drama between Simmons and the 76ers that eventually led to the Australian being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. "Stuff like that, all of that is because of a lack of accountability, a lack of owning up to mistakes, and a lack of correcting things," Kelce told the press (via Bleacher Report). "... So everybody can b***h and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better, man. This city will love you."
Mike Francesca called Jason a jerk
It seems unlikely that Mike Francesca would have sent Jason Kelce a Christmas card in 2018. Or that he would have received one in return either. The radio talk-show host certainly didn't hold back while on the topic of the Philadelphia Eagles star's conduct during the Super Bowl victory parade.
Kelce pretty much lost his voice during the ceremony, which was staged following the Eagles' 41-33 win over the New England Patriots, and also rode a bike while in a Mummers costume, gave a cop his autograph while simultaneously holding a beer in his mouth, and joined the crowd in song with, "We're from Philly, f***ing Philly/No one likes us, we don't care."
While guesting on WOR, Francesca argued that Kelce would have been better off staying at home before describing him as a jerk. "That's not the place or the time to do that, you've got kids who take off from school, you've got families who this is a life experience for them, to be at a parade for a Super Bowl for a city, and you get up there and go into a 15-minute, profanity-laced tirade?" the radio personality questioned (via USA Today). "It's ridiculous! Nobody wants to hear that!" He then claimed that if he owned the Philadelphia Eagles, he'd drop Kelce from the team!