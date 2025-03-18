Celebs Who Can't Stand Jason Kelce

In 2023, the Buffalo Bills' Jordan Phillips controversially knocked the Philadelphia Eagles' Cam Jurgens to the ground during his team's 37-34 defeat. And the defensive tackle's force-of-nature approach didn't go down too well with Jason Kelce who argued on "New Heights," the podcast he co-hosts with brother Travis Kelce, that a fine should have been issued as punishment.

As you'd expect, Phillips didn't take this comment lying down and subsequently went on the attack. "He is a well-respected guy around the league for whatever reason," he said (via Rochester First) in a first-class display of passive aggression. "Now he suddenly has a voice because he's on his brother's podcast and he thinks he can use it. But the way he's using his voice doesn't make any sense."

Phillips described Jason as a hypocrite considering how he uses his imposing presence during the move known as the "Tush Push." "For him to speak on somebody being dirty, I don't think he has any right or any means to call for a fine when he does a whole bunch of stuff," he moaned. "I think it's crazy for him to even mention that."