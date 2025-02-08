Inside Gavin Newsom's Tragic Relationship History (Including Kimberly Guilfoyle)

If U.S. politics had a hot list, Gavin Newsom would undoubtedly be a permanent fixture at the top. In fact, a 2010 New York Daily News poll found that 33% of Americans had a crush on the California governor. But for those hoping for a chance, sorry — he's happily married. His dating history, however? Not exactly flawless. After all, it includes Kimberly Guilfoyle, which isn't something Newsom likely brags about.

These days, though, Newsom seems to have finally gotten it right with Jennifer Siebel, whom he married in 2008. Their love story started with a blind date that turned out to be a perfect match. "We had so much in common, we were blown away — from our love for Africa to our interests in political issues to art and the wine business and college sports," Siebel told The San Francisco Chronicle (via SFGate). Since then, they've built a life together, raising four kids: Montana, Brooklynn, Hunter, and Dutch. Siebel is also actively supporting Newsom in all his political endeavors and takes her job as first partner very seriously. "I think for me, the hardest part [of the job] is I'm also my husband's partner, the first person he talks to in the morning, even if we're mumbling, and the last person at night," she explained to Nob Hill Gazette. "So part of my role, and I don't always do a great job of it, full disclosure, is holding him and supporting him."

From the looks of it, Newsom struck gold with Siebel, but before they got together, there's no denying that he made some questionable relationship choices — including a four-year marriage to Guilfoyle and, just for extra spice, an affair with a subordinate. His romantic history is anything but boring, and dare we say tragic like his life?