Reasons Catfish Is Totally Fake

Each episode of "Catfish: The TV Show" follows a similar format: someone suspicious of their online romance emails Nev Schulman and his co-host (Max Joseph in the early seasons, later Kamie Crawford) to initiate an investigation. Then, Schulman and his co-host get to digging. The show gives the impression that it's always the catfishee who reaches out to our hosts, but, this is not actually how the real people of "Catfish" are casted.

MTV's online casting application for the show (via Vulture) leads with questions like, "Do you have a secret or something to confess to your online partner?" and "Have you made any fake online profiles?" It's only later on in the application that questions appear for those who suspect they are being lied to.

When Hollywood.com interviewed six of the show's participants in 2014, they discovered that in all but one case, it was the catfisher — not the catfishee — who reached out to MTV first. But the final edit definitely suggests otherwise. MTV executive Marshall Eisen explained to Vulture that catfishes might be more inclined to confess because of a guilty conscience. "It's often the catfish we hear from first because they're looking to unburden themselves," he divulged. "It's not always the case, but it probably happens more than people realize."