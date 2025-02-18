The Shady Side Of Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan's joy at scoring his first Billboard 200 chart-topper in 2023 was soon curtailed when, later that same week, he was arrested for obstructing a law officer in Oklahoma.

The drama started when the country singer's private security was pulled over in their SUV for speeding. Bryan, who was behind the wheel of a following pickup truck, also stopped and, in a fit of impatience, soon walked up to Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Bertram to ask exactly what the delay was. Despite being warned about his behavior, the "Dawns" singer failed to comply with orders to get back in his vehicle on two occasions and was subsequently put in handcuffs and taken to the nearest station.

Bryan later apologized for his conduct on Instagram, telling followers (via Entertainment Weekly), "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment ... Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I'm just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers." This was also the second time in three days that Bryan had gotten into trouble with the law. The singer-songwriter later revealed that he'd received similar treatment after failing to give his home address after being stopped by police.