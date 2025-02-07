The Untold Truth Of The Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders
Being a Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that doesn't come easy. The Chiefs' cheerleading auditions are as thorough as they come, with prospects needing to check many boxes, including great athleticism and interpersonal skills, as well as an interest in the NFL. Sometimes it takes more than a single try for a contender to land the job. The Chiefs' Women's Organization head Tavia Hunt — who is married to the team's CEO, Clark Hunt – said of the audition protocol in a video marking 60 years of Chiefs Cheer, "We don't take it lightly at all because that is adding people into our football family, and you want the chemistry and the level and quality of that team to be as good as it can be."
Joining the Chiefs' cheering roster, which has a total of 34 performers as of January 2025, ushers a dancer into a wholesome community with tight-knit friendships, a fantastic glam team, and decades-long traditions. Needless to say, there's more to the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders than meets the eye. Keep scrolling for facts you may not know about the squad.
The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders have a longstanding Super Bowl tattoo tradition
The Kansas City Chiefs have played at the Super Bowl six times, and, as an expression of solidarity with the team, the Chiefs cheering squad marks every Super Bowl appearance with permanent body art. Former cheerleader Stefanie Hills shared in a TikTok video detailing the process, "We have this crazy tradition where we get tattoos every time we go to a Super Bowl ... This was my fourth Super Bowl appearance, so that means tattoo No. 4 today." Hills further explained that getting inked is completely voluntary, and the cheerleaders have the option to forgo it altogether.
Besides the patriotic gesture, the Chiefs cheerleaders have other traditions that are just as exciting on and off the field. First, as part of their game routine, the group celebrates every single touchdown with a special move. Their energy is often so infectious that, in some instances, even the players have been carried away. In a January 2022 game between the Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers, former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was quick to celebrate with pom-poms after scoring a 31-yard touchdown, but he was later handed a reported $12,875 fine.
Second, in 2024, Chiefs Cheer brought back a once-abandoned tradition: Family Night. In a post on the team's official Instagram account, several cheerleaders posed alongside their families in group photos. The team gushed over their loved ones' attendance and partly wrote in the caption, "It was amazing to bring back this tradition and allow our CCs and their families to experience it together."
Cheering at the Super Bowl can be a nerve-wracking experience
The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders are quite a busy lot. Since 2019, the Chiefs athletes have consecutively played for the AFC Championship title, and, as such, a chance to cheer at the Super Bowl is always around the corner. In the event that the Chiefs make the cut, the cheerleaders practice for days on end to prepare for the big day.
The cheerleaders put a lot of work into their dance routines, but performing in front of A-list celebrities and a big audience (Super Bowl LVIII had at least 123.7 million viewers) can cause anxiety. Former Chiefs Cheer member Stefanie Hills told KSHB 41, "There is such an adrenaline rush, you get so nervous thinking about all of the viewers ... The celebrities, they always show who is watching, and I'll be cheering on the sidelines and look up and there is Lady Gaga."
Not that the cheerleaders aren't used to seeing celebrities at Chiefs games. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship craze shook up the NFL, but for Hills, it took a while to get used to having the "Blank Space" singer in the audience. In a TikTok video, Hills said of the first day Swift appeared at a Kelce game, "I almost pooped myself when I was in that corner, and I'm not even a fricken' Swiftie. But I literally was like, 'I don't know how to do my job right now.'"
The cheering squad has a wide range of go-to snacks for audition clinics
The Chiefs Cheer auditions are rigorous in nature; First, beginners compete amongst themselves, then those who stand out battle veterans in the semifinals. The process includes an on-camera test to determine how a prospect handles being filmed, a solo performance, and even a runway walk. Over time, this exercise has evolved — in 2024, the semifinals were held online, and only finalists made it to an in-person competition.
It's safe to say that cheerleaders have long days during tryouts, and a good snack can go a long way. In a March 2024 Instagram post, auditioning aspirants were asked about their go-to snacks, and of course, they revealed a set of varied tastes: Teddy Grahams, Beef Sticks, Trail Mix, Honey Stinger waffles, pickles, protein bars, and electrolytes.
The Chiefs cheerleaders also have an assortment of preferred Thanksgiving desserts, as they shared in a November 2023 Instagram video. Their choices included different pies in all their glory: a mom's classic apple pie with a secret recipe and pumpkin and chocolate pie. Stefanie Hills confessed her love for platters and explained: "So, we're gonna start off with some pumpkin pie, and then we're gonna go to some pecan pie, and then we're gonna top it off with some confetti cake."
The job requires 'a huge commitment' that doesn't always favor perfect work-life balance
While being a Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader seems glamorous, the job requires unwavering devotion. Besides practicing cheering routines, a typical Chiefs Cheer schedule has other engagements, including television commercials, music and variety shows, motivational speaking and charity events, and calendar shoots. At the 2015 calendar shoot, which took place at Coconut Bay Resort and Spa in St. Lucia, Chiefs Director of Entertainment Teams Stephanie Judah, who was the Chiefs Cheer director at the time, explained, "It's probably 18-20 hour work days, from scouting and exploring the island for the perfect shot, to then executing the photo shoot; it takes a lot of work."
Consequently, the jammed Chiefs Cheer timetable leaves less room for a favorable work-life balance, as ex-cheerleader Amy Day revealed in a chat with We Cover Cheer. "You need to want the experience with all your heart because it is a huge commitment," Day told the publication while offering advice to up-and-coming cheerleaders. "It is sometimes difficult to balance a full time job, a family, your friends, your own life, and professional cheering. If you decide it is something you want then just be positive. Go into auditions with an optimistic attitude."
Yes, the Chiefs cheerleaders also have day jobs
The NFL pours millions into recruiting and retaining top players. Case in point: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce signed a two-year extension with the team in April 2024, in a deal reportedly valued at $34.25 million. While players like Kelce can afford to live lavishly off of their earnings, the same cannot be said for cheerleaders.
A 2014 report uncovered the heartbreaking pay gap between cheerleaders and players in the NFL. The Raiderettes, of Las Vegas Raiders fame, earned $1,250 annually, while the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders — an organization that has its own dark side — made $150 for every home game. The San Diego Chargers cheerleaders made $75 per home game, while their Baltimore Ravens counterparts earned $100 for the same.
While these figures don't reflect how much the Chiefs Cheer squad members earn, the gender pay gap is still a bone of contention, as Stefanie Hills revealed in a TikTok video. "Y'all do bring up a great point about pay, but unfortunately, it's not just an NFL issue," Hills said. "Female athletes are wildly underpaid compared to male athletes across the board." As a result, most cheerleaders also work in other professional fields. In a January 2024 Instagram reel captioned "Women in Sports," the Chiefs cheering team surprised fans by sharing videos of themselves at their daytime jobs as nurses, teachers, engineers, marketers, and fashion buyers.
Several Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders have formed solid friendships
The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders not only get along well as workmates, but many also end up forming real friendships. In her conversation with We Cover Cheer, Amy Day said of the job, "It's more than just dancing in front of 80,000 people ... I made the best friends of my life! Chiefs is more than just a team. We really become a family. Our squad really takes the time to bond as sisters."
Fans may assume that Chiefs Cheer team members are only close because they work those long hours together, but their friendships genuinely extend beyond the walls of Arrowhead Stadium. In a February 2021 interview with TVH11, former cheerleader Catherine Thorpe revealed that she was still in touch with some of her teammates long after leaving the team. "Three of the girls that I cheered with are actually joining me for my birthday," Thorpe shared. "That's how close we still are."
As far as networking goes, there are plenty of opportunities for Chiefs cheerleaders to make friends away from the confines of the team, such as during the Pro Bowl Games. In a fun video posted on the Chiefs Cheer Instagram account in February 2024, ex-Chiefs cheerleader J'Mia Cheadle interviewed her Pro Bowl cheering squad, some of whom were from other NFL teams. Speaking on her most memorable Pro Bowl experience, Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Chandi Dayle recounted, "I would say, the practices. I feel like that's where we all came together as a family and, like, a big unit, and no matter what we're always for each other."
Which artists are the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders listening to?
Over the years, the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders have danced to bubbly songs with electro feels, like rapper Pitbull's "I Feel Good," and Rihanna and David Guetta's "Who's That Chick?" When it comes to their personal tastes, however, most Chiefs cheerleaders listen to mainstream pop songs.
Ahead of the 2024 Spotify Wrapped craze, a handful of Chiefs Cheer members made predictions of their top-featured artists would be in a before-and-after video posted to Instagram. Several stars, including Chris Brown, turned out to be fan favorites, but overall, Taylor Swift was the most popular singer. In true Sasha Fierce fashion, Beyoncé was also a great contender. Cheerleader Mackenzie Thomas said of the "I Was Here" singer, "I always have Beyoncé in my top five, but there's always a surprise." Thomas' guess couldn't have been more accurate, since her top artist turned out to be "Houdini" hitmaker Dua Lipa.
The Chiefs cheerleaders' taste in music videos is just as trendy. In a clip posted to Instagram in May 2024, some members of the squad mentioned the "Single Ladies" music video by Beyoncé, Michael Jackson's "Thriller," and Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off" as videos in which they would have loved to feature.
The beauty squad has well-kept secrets that keep the cheerleaders glammed up
The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders always look well put together with polished hair and makeup, thanks to the efforts of a dedicated glam team. The beauty squad has outstanding credentials, and includes Chelsea Allen, a hairstylist who's been in the business for more than 15 years, and Kevyn Clanton, a makeup artist who owns a thriving beauty business. In a March 2024 post on the official Chiefs beauty crew Instagram account, Allen said of her approach to hairstyling, "I specialize in all types of blonding. I'd have to say, [of] my favorite part of the services I provide, blow drying and styling your hair is my favorite part!"
In a May 2024 video posted to Instagram, the glam squad gave away some of their best-kept beauty secrets while jumping on the then-popular "Of Course" social media trend. One hairstylist said, "We're K.C. beauty crew, of course we're gonna hit you with some Lanza hair spray," and another quipped, "We're K.C. beauty crew, of course you need more Lanza shine spray." The Chiefs' team of makeup artists proceeded to reveal their preference for specific makeup brands and flaunted a set of FlutterHabit lashes, Fenty Beauty's Stunna lip paint, and the brand's Invisimate setting and blotting powder.
The cheering squad honored Krystal Anderson with special customized cuffs
In March 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs cheering squad lost long-term member Krystal Anderson to sepsis. Krystal, who developed complications during childbirth, was survived by her husband, Clayton Anderson. She was a passionate healthcare enthusiast who lent her tech skills to Oracle Health in addition to being a yoga instructor. Following her passing, Krystal's loved ones set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for her medical bills on behalf of Clayton as well as "[establishing] a legacy fund" in her honor. More than 900 donors have contributed $83,552 at the time of writing, a figure that is way past the intended collection target of $25,000.
The Chiefs paid tribute to Krystal in their own special way. First, the Hunt Family Foundation offered donations to support the causes she loved. The team decided to mark her initials near the 10-yard line, where she often stood in the cheer formations over the years. Additionally, the cheerleaders wore arm cuffs decorated with Krystal's initials in glitter throughout 2024, a gesture that warmed Clayton's heart. "It means the world to me that the Chiefs organization and the cheerleaders are honoring my beautiful wife in such a meaningful and fitting way," Clayton told Yahoo! Life. "I hope that when people see her tribute they are reminded of how she lived — joyfully and purposefully ... and do it with sparkles, of course."
The cheering team had several highlights in 2024
Following yet another meticulous audition process, the Chiefs Cheer announced their selected cheerleaders for the 2024 NFL season in May 2024. The lineup featured, returning veterans like Grace, who has been a Chiefs cheerleader for four years and has graced — pun intended — the Super Bowl stage twice. The 2024 auditions also paved the way for 14 rookies to work with the team, whom Grace described as "the perfect pieces in our puzzle" in an interview with The Kansas City Star. Throughout the season, the squad continued nurturing their camaraderie, as Grace observed. "We've really bonded this year, and I think it's the perfect match," she told the outlet. "It's everything we could have wished for and more."
When the Chiefs cheerleaders were asked about their best moments in 2024, they mentioned numerous highlights: getting a shot at being part of the Chiefs Cheer team, making it to the Super Bowl, and walking into Arrowhead Stadium for the very first time. A handful of personal highs also made the cut; Several cheerleaders revealed that they got engaged, while one colleague said she walked down the aisle. Cheerleader Samantha Petralie, who was set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Andy Reyes, disclosed that she was thrilled about "completing my first year of teaching or picking up my wedding dress."
How the cheerleaders celebrated the Chiefs' AFC Championship win
On January 26, 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs played in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills and won 32-29. Following the victory — which saw Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a passionate kiss on camera – the Chiefs secured a spot at the Super Bowl for the third consecutive time. Of course, the mood at Arrowhead Stadium was jovial, and the Chiefs Cheer squad couldn't help but join the celebrations.
In a video posted on the Chiefs Cheer official Instagram account, the cheering squad members were asked to recall the first person they celebrated with when the team bagged its AFC Championship trophy. Cheerleaders Daisia and Millie playfully reenacted how they got locked in a tight hug, while other cheerleaders revealed that they celebrated in the company of their select cheer groups. Paige Coss, who was named the 2023 season Ambassador of the Year, said, "I celebrated with Cassidy, 'cause she's right in front of me, and anytime anything big happens, we always scream and jump and hug each other. So, I had to run to her first."