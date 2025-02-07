The Untold Truth Of The Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders

The Kansas City Chiefs have played at the Super Bowl six times, and, as an expression of solidarity with the team, the Chiefs cheering squad marks every Super Bowl appearance with permanent body art. Former cheerleader Stefanie Hills shared in a TikTok video detailing the process, "We have this crazy tradition where we get tattoos every time we go to a Super Bowl ... This was my fourth Super Bowl appearance, so that means tattoo No. 4 today." Hills further explained that getting inked is completely voluntary, and the cheerleaders have the option to forgo it altogether.

Besides the patriotic gesture, the Chiefs cheerleaders have other traditions that are just as exciting on and off the field. First, as part of their game routine, the group celebrates every single touchdown with a special move. Their energy is often so infectious that, in some instances, even the players have been carried away. In a January 2022 game between the Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers, former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was quick to celebrate with pom-poms after scoring a 31-yard touchdown, but he was later handed a reported $12,875 fine.

Second, in 2024, Chiefs Cheer brought back a once-abandoned tradition: Family Night. In a post on the team's official Instagram account, several cheerleaders posed alongside their families in group photos. The team gushed over their loved ones' attendance and partly wrote in the caption, "It was amazing to bring back this tradition and allow our CCs and their families to experience it together."