Trump Throws Sly Shade At Don Jr. (& We Bet Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Chuckling)
Always loving an opportunity to throw shade at anyone and everyone around him, President Donald Trump took the chance to swipe at his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in a somewhat comical way. Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast on February 6, President Trump put on his (possibly) pretend religious mannerisms and told a story that was supposed to make Don Jr. look good, although it ultimately might leave his ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, enjoying the last laugh.
Trump on Don Jr's reaction to the Butler shooting: "He gained some religion. He went up 25 percent. And if you know him, that's a lot." pic.twitter.com/iqkbtVyxYx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2025
While discussing the harrowing events in Butler, Pennsylvania, when there was an attempt on President Trump's life, he casually poked at just how godly Don Jr. has gotten lately. In his speech, the president can be heard telling a story about how Don Jr. was convinced "God was watching" that day, ensuring the president's safety. He added that Don Jr. felt, "there had to be someone who saved you. I think I know who it is." As heartwarming as this sentiment might be — that he felt a higher power was looking out for his father and keeping him safe — those words likely weren't music to Don Jr.'s ears.
Considering the implications of a possible overlap between Don Jr.'s former engagement and current relationship, it wouldn't come as a surprise that Don Jr. might have felt a holy pressure during this speech. Perhaps Don Jr. should have kept in mind that "God was watching" while he was going on dinner dates with his then-mistress, Bettina Anderson.
Don Jr. might want to brush up on his religious reading
Considering one of the Ten Commandments is literally a statement against committing adultery, Donald Trump Jr. might want to keep that in mind before trying to present himself as a man of religious principles. When model Bettina Anderson tried to soft launch her relationship with Don Jr. before he had officially announced his split from ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, it certainly raised eyebrows. However, adultery seems to be a pattern for Don Jr., as he and Guilfoyle started dating when he was still married to his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, which ultimately caused Vanessa to divorce him.
Now that Guilfoyle has been scuttled off to Greece, she can smile knowing that there might be someone watching Don Jr.'s every move — besides herself. Perhaps holding himself accountable to a higher power will convince Don Jr. to stay in his lane when it comes to remaining faithful in relationships? At the very least, Guilfoyle (or even Anderson) can always send him the clip of dad Donald to remind him that God is always keeping an eye on him.