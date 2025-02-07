Trump Throws Sly Shade At Don Jr. (& We Bet Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Chuckling)

Always loving an opportunity to throw shade at anyone and everyone around him, President Donald Trump took the chance to swipe at his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in a somewhat comical way. Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast on February 6, President Trump put on his (possibly) pretend religious mannerisms and told a story that was supposed to make Don Jr. look good, although it ultimately might leave his ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, enjoying the last laugh.

Trump on Don Jr's reaction to the Butler shooting: "He gained some religion. He went up 25 percent. And if you know him, that's a lot." pic.twitter.com/iqkbtVyxYx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2025

While discussing the harrowing events in Butler, Pennsylvania, when there was an attempt on President Trump's life, he casually poked at just how godly Don Jr. has gotten lately. In his speech, the president can be heard telling a story about how Don Jr. was convinced "God was watching" that day, ensuring the president's safety. He added that Don Jr. felt, "there had to be someone who saved you. I think I know who it is." As heartwarming as this sentiment might be — that he felt a higher power was looking out for his father and keeping him safe — those words likely weren't music to Don Jr.'s ears.

Considering the implications of a possible overlap between Don Jr.'s former engagement and current relationship, it wouldn't come as a surprise that Don Jr. might have felt a holy pressure during this speech. Perhaps Don Jr. should have kept in mind that "God was watching" while he was going on dinner dates with his then-mistress, Bettina Anderson.