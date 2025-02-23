Angelina Jolie's Lavish Lifestyle Is Unbelievable
Growing up, Angelina Jolie had no intention of being an actor. In fact, the two-time Academy Award winner only pursued a career in Hollywood because it meant more to her mother, Marcheline Bertrand. "My mom was my manager, and we were a team," Jolie revealed in a chat with W. "I always wanted to buy her a house, and I started to pay the bills."
Despite the fact that the Hollywood dream wasn't Jolie's own, her commitment to the craft thrust her to the top of the acting food chain. In June 2013, the "Mr. & Mrs Smith" actor beat other veterans in the game to emerge the highest-paid female actor with a reported $33 million earned from June 2012. In October 2020, 38 years after she first appeared on the big screen as Tosh in "Lookin' to Get Out," Jolie still made it to the list of top female earners in the acting industry after reportedly making a staggering $35 million.
Just as she makes the big bucks, Jolie knows when and where to spend her money. From jewelry and watches that cost an arm and a leg, to a pilot's license that allows her to fly whenever it's convenient, to expensive homes and the services of big-budget coaches, here's her incredibly lavish life.
Angelina Jolie's red carpet looks are designed by big-name brands
Whenever Angelina Jolie graces the red carpet, she oozes a sophisticated aura, much thanks to her association with the biggest and best designers in fashion. At the January 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, the actor looked splendid in a white asymmetrical Ralph & Russo number with plumy detailing. Three years later, she donned an elegant, flowing chrome gold Valentino dress in a portrait shoot prior to the London premiere of "Eternals."
On the day of the "Eternals" premiere in London, Jolie wore a head-turning black and white suit ensemble by Valentino, featuring a floor-length skirt, a white blouse, and a loosely-fitting blazer. A few years later, the actor attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of her 2024 movie, "Maria," in a strapless Tamara Ralph dress with luxurious-looking faux fur detail. She later showed up to the film's London premiere in a striking all-black androgynous Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo ensemble.
The actor has never been one to shy away from fashion experiments, and Jolie has rocked too many risqué outfits to count. Although some of Jolie's outfit choices have missed the mark, she dove headfirst into the fashion business by launching her brand, Atelier Jolie, in 2023. In a conversation with Vogue, the actor emphasized that her intent with the fashion line was to nurture up-and-coming talent, saying, "I've met a lot of artisans over the years — very capable, talented people — and I'd like to see them grow ... I don't want to be a big fashion designer. I want to build a house for other people to become that."
Her taste in jewelry and watches is anything but cheap
Angelina Jolie often wears eye-catching accessories, and in true Jolie fashion, they fall in the high-end price range. At the 2024 Governors Awards, the actor showed up in the company of her son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, in a loose-fitting gold-colored dress that she paired with a set of Buccellati jewelry. The brand's necklaces and earrings can cost up to $4,800 and $7,700 for their more simple designs, which implies that Jolie may have parted with more money for her complex patterned set.
In October 2021, Jolie showed up to the Rome Film Festival premiere of "Eternals" in Bulgari's Profumo Pigne earrings, which she wore alongside the luxury retailer's Heritage Double Boules bracelet. Those, too, are costly accessories that require buyers to break the bank; At the time of writing, the bracelet has an estimated retail price of $16,500.
Jolie's taste in watches is just as elegant and upscale. Prior to her separation from Brad Pitt (details on this later), she reportedly gifted him a 1952 Patek Philippe watch with a hefty price tag of over $2 million. A jewelry expert who was tasked with engraving the words, "To Roly from Nessa," on the exotic timepiece told Mirror of the purchase, "It was for Brad and it was a rare one ... Oh yes, it was very valuable."
Angelina Jolie takes vacations to dreamy destinations
Angelina Jolie and her family's vacation destinations are anything but gloomy. In 2012, Jolie, Brad Pitt, and their children enjoyed a Christmas getaway at Parrot Cay, an island in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The family's vacation rental of choice, owned by fashion designer Donna Karan, offered the ultimate retreat with gorgeous views, an infinity pool, and an outdoor screening room. Although the exact cost of renting the beachfront villa remains unknown, Karan placed a section of her property on the market in 2014 for a reported $39 million.
The Jolie-Pitt family also took a handful of visits to Vietnam before the couple's divorce. During a Vietnam trip in 2015, Pitt and Jolie were pictured having the time of their lives kayaking and were said to have spent a good chunk of time sightseeing. That same month, the then-lovebirds and their brood reportedly rented a luxurious hotel villa in Thailand that cost $18,000 per night. Unfortunately, the large cost did not guarantee them an ounce of privacy, as an insider told Page Six: "The paparazzi float up on boats to try and get photos, and so the hotel sends out another boat to chase them away . . . or they just pay them to go away.They come back two days later."
Long after Jolie and Pitt had split up, the "Hackers" actor still took faraway vacations. In August 2021, she joined artists JR and Prune Nourry on a getaway to Venice, Italy, during which she was pictured taking photos on a train ride, making free-spirited poses on rooftops, and aboard a luxury boat.
The actor often wears costly shoes
Throughout 2024, Angelina Jolie crowned her outfit choices with a killer shoe game that doesn't come cheap. In August, the actor was pictured at the Los Angeles International Airport in Christian Louboutin Calakala Espadrille platforms that cost $945. The figure may appear to be small, but according to a 2024 survey, it's enough to feed an average American family for at least three weeks.
In November 2024, the "Gone in 60 Seconds" actor attended a Los Angeles screening of "Maria" in platform Aquazzura heels. Those, too, fall in the $950 to $1,095 price range, although the specific pair she wore — a combination of gingerbread brown platforms and cream open-toe straps – aren't available for purchase as of January 2025. It wouldn't be surprising if Jolie spent more money to have the shoes custom-made because, in 2012, she attended the London premiere of "Maleficent" in customized closed-toe Christian Louboutin heels featuring nude and swan-like detail.
Jolie's liking for luxury shoes is certainly not limited to high heels. In December 2024, she showed up to the Torino Film Festival in black Yves Saint Laurent ballet flats which cost $850 and have the same price tag as a pair Valentino Garavani's VLogo sandals she's been seen wearing multiple times.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a low-key wedding at their French residence
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got engaged in 2012. Jolie's reported 16-carat ring was a work of art that took one year to bring to life, and to secure it, the "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" actor reportedly parted with a figure in the neighborhood of $500,000.
Two years after Jolie said yes, the "Come Away" actor and Pitt tied the knot in a private wedding at their French residence, Château Miraval. "It was important to us that the day was relaxed and full of laughter," Jolie said of their big day in an interview with People. "It was such a special day to share with our children and a very happy time for our family." Although the pair kept things relatively simple — Pitt wore a suit he already owned, and they used flowers from their own garden — they still incurred costs that an ordinary couple wouldn't. The A-listers supposedly flew all of their guests from the United States to France – excluding Jolie's dad, Jon Voight – a gesture that was said to have cost an estimated $100,000.
Jolie's gown was a traditional silk number from Versace's Atelier Versace. Its veil and back was a sentimental ode to Jolie and Pitt's children — it featured their art — and was co-created by a family friend, Luigi Massi. "Luigi is like family to me and I couldn't imagine anyone else making this dress," Jolie told People about working with the Versace tailor. "He knows and cares for the children, and it was great fun putting it together."
She's been seen driving several high-end cars
When it comes to luxury cars, Angelina Jolie's taste is as exquisite as it gets. Jolie has been photographed driving around in a Lexus GS 350 F Sport, whose 2025 price starts at an astounding $85,010. Similarly, the actor has been pictured in a Range Rover Vogue in the past. Jolie's car collection also includes a Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 sedan that she was seen driving after visiting a sushi joint in July 2024.
To put the value of the actor's car preferences into perspective, the least expensive Range Rover model at the time of writing has a price tag of $49,900. In comparison, America's 2023 national average wage index was $66,621.80, which indicates that most working-class citizens couldn't afford such a heavy purchase.
Jolie is the alleged owner of a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT, which was reportedly set to be sold at a Paris auction in November 2024, but the sale was withdrawn when questions regarding the car's association with the "Taking Lives" actor gained public attention. The rare model was expected to fetch a figure in the vicinity of $660,000, and although Jolie's ownership hasn't been confirmed, the actor has previously been spotted behind the wheel of its replica in a Guerlain fragrance ad.
Angelina Jolie is a trained pilot who flies private planes
Hollywood has a few multi-skilled actors who can brag about being licensed pilots: John Travolta, who got his license at 22, "Mission: Impossible" actor Tom Cruise, who owns a single-seat P-51 Mustang, and of course, Angelina Jolie. Angelina credits her son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, with influencing her desire to pursue flying. The actor, who took to the skies in 2004, told People when Maddox was still a toddler, "Every time Mad sees a plane, he's amazed. If I could actually fly a plane by the time he's 4, I'll be like Superman to him." Angelina has since purchased a Cirrus SR22-G2, a four-passenger plane whose price starts at $334,700.
Fortunately, Angelina isn't the only pilot in her household. Her son Maddox, who's all grown up now, can fly planes, too. When Angelina was asked whether she gets anxious whenever Maddox is in the pilot's seat, the "Salt" actor told W, "No. Maybe I just have a big family. I worry more that people aren't finding themselves and something they love. I think that's more dangerous, to walk so tentatively through life that you don't take a risk ... I'd rather they be out there trying and failing than not pushing and being passionate."
The A-lister moved into a $25 million home in 2017
Following the rise and fall of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's marriage in 2016, Jolie reportedly moved with their children into a five-bedroom Malibu rental that cost $95,000 per month. The 4,409-square-foot property featured lush greenery and a scenic ocean view, but it was small in comparison to the 7,500-square-foot, $25 million home Jolie reportedly bought the following year.
Jolie's residential property — which the actor was alleged to have purchased with a partial loan from Pitt – boasts a primary bedroom with a fireplace, a fully equipped gym, and a swimming pool. The six-bedroom mansion, once owned by film legend Cecil B. DeMille, was reportedly a safe haven for Jolie's friends amid the January 2025 tragic Los Angeles fires. "Angie is heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires," an informant told People. "She's doing everything she can to help, even opening her home to friends who were forced to evacuate."
Jolie has previously co-owned other homes that are valued in the millions. In 2000, the actor and her ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, acquired a Beverly Hills home for a reported $3.75 million, and Thornton later put it on the market for $9.9 million. In 2006, Jolie and Pitt bought a three-story, seven-bedroom New Orleans mansion featuring seven bathrooms, multiple balconies, and an elevator, but after separating, they placed it on sale for a reported $6.5 million.
She has donated millions to charitable causes
Although she makes a ton of money, Angelina Jolie does not only spend it on luxury items, as the actor has made several donations to support causes she believes in. Jolie worked with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) for two decades, and during the course of her tenure as a Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy, she and Brad Pitt made a generous $333,000 donation to SOS Children's Villages through the Jolie-Pitt Foundation. The actor also made a $200,000 donation to the organization in 2002 in a bid to fund the construction of a girls' school in Kenya.
Through Jolie's work with the UNHCR, she became a first-time mom to her first adopted child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. In an interview with Vogue, the actor recalled meeting Maddox while on assignment in Cambodia, narrating, "In 2001, I was in a school programme in Samlout [Cambodia] playing blocks on the floor with a little kid and as clear as day I thought: 'My son is here.' A few months later I met baby Mad at an orphanage." Angelina later adopted two more children: Zahara Marley from Ethiopia and Pax Thien, who was born in Vietnam.
Angelina's overall contributions to charity amount to millions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor made a $1 million grant to the No Kid Hungry campaign, whose purpose was to provide food for children from struggling households. In June 2020, Angelina contributed $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to support the organization's "fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform," as she told the press (via People).
Angelina Jolie hired the services of top vocal coaches in preparation for Maria
Angelina Jolie portrayed opera singer Maria Callas in the 2024 biopic, "Maria." Prior to shooting the film, Jolie took opera classes in order to get her vocals ready for the task ahead. The actor sought the services of some of the best coaches in the business: soloist Lori Stinson and Eric Vetro, who has worked with many Grammy Award-winning singers and nominees, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Katy Perry.
Growing up, Vetro always dreamed of working with superstars. The vocal coach told GQ, "When I would watch movie musicals or 'The Ed Sullivan Show,' I'd say, 'Oh, I want to work with those people.' I never really wanted to be them. I just wanted to work with them somehow." Although Vetro only began working with Jolie for a short while before Stinson took over, booking his classes does not come cheap: he charges a staggering $400 per hour.
Jolie and Stinson had vocal training sessions for four days every week, and when the actor flew to Europe for filming, Stinson had to join her. For the award-winning vocalist, the move came as a surprise, since it wasn't part of the agreement. Stinson told LA Opera, "It seemed like having me nearby, even though she [Jolie] was doing so well, made her feel more confident."
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reached a reported $80 million divorce settlement
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, became legally single three years later, and finally reached a divorce settlement in 2024. In a statement to the press, Jolie's lawyer said (via NBC News), "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family." The A-listers allegedly had an existing premarital agreement that allowed each of them to keep any wealth they had accumulated prior to walking down the aisle, and when they came to a consensus, Jolie reportedly walked away with $80 million.
The Pitt-Jolie divorce has been riddled with drama, and at the center of their disagreement was the couple's French estate and winery, Château Miraval. The pair jointly acquired the property for a reported $67 million in 2008, and after their split, were in and out of court for various reasons. As a recap, an interior designer sued the duo for unpaid work and won, then Jolie sold her shares for a reported $164 million. Pitt's camp eventually contested the move with claims that "Jolie's actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt and unjustly enriching herself," per CNN. In turn, Jolie blamed Pitt for squandering money by "spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio," as CNN reported.