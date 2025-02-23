Angelina Jolie's Lavish Lifestyle Is Unbelievable

Growing up, Angelina Jolie had no intention of being an actor. In fact, the two-time Academy Award winner only pursued a career in Hollywood because it meant more to her mother, Marcheline Bertrand. "My mom was my manager, and we were a team," Jolie revealed in a chat with W. "I always wanted to buy her a house, and I started to pay the bills."

Despite the fact that the Hollywood dream wasn't Jolie's own, her commitment to the craft thrust her to the top of the acting food chain. In June 2013, the "Mr. & Mrs Smith" actor beat other veterans in the game to emerge the highest-paid female actor with a reported $33 million earned from June 2012. In October 2020, 38 years after she first appeared on the big screen as Tosh in "Lookin' to Get Out," Jolie still made it to the list of top female earners in the acting industry after reportedly making a staggering $35 million.

Just as she makes the big bucks, Jolie knows when and where to spend her money. From jewelry and watches that cost an arm and a leg, to a pilot's license that allows her to fly whenever it's convenient, to expensive homes and the services of big-budget coaches, here's her incredibly lavish life.