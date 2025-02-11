Weird Things About Carole And Michael Middleton's Marriage

If there's one thing to know about Carole and Michael Middleton, it's that Kate Middleton thinks the world of them. Unlike Prince William's rocky relationship with his living parent, Kate has always portrayed her parents as the picture of love and stability — but is their marriage really as perfect as it seems?

"I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun — I'm very lucky, I've come from a very strong family," Kate shared in a "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast appearance (via People). "My parents were hugely dedicated to us, my siblings. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us." Her warm feelings toward her parents don't only stem from childhood, as Carole and Michael have reportedly been an emotional anchor for Kate and William, especially during Kate's cancer treatment. "I think a shout-out should also go to Carole and Michael Middleton, who have undoubtedly been a vital part of the family this year, both practically and emotionally," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared with OK! Magazine. "I'm sure William and Catherine leant on them very hard during their darkest days."

Going by these glowing endorsements, Carole and Michael appear rock solid—not just as parents, but as a couple. After all, if they can be a source of strength for others, their own marriage must be unshakable, right? Well, maybe not. In an exclusive interview with relationship expert Nicole Moore, it seems there are some cracks in their seemingly perfect union — ones that have largely gone unnoticed.