Weird Things About Carole And Michael Middleton's Marriage
If there's one thing to know about Carole and Michael Middleton, it's that Kate Middleton thinks the world of them. Unlike Prince William's rocky relationship with his living parent, Kate has always portrayed her parents as the picture of love and stability — but is their marriage really as perfect as it seems?
"I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun — I'm very lucky, I've come from a very strong family," Kate shared in a "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast appearance (via People). "My parents were hugely dedicated to us, my siblings. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us." Her warm feelings toward her parents don't only stem from childhood, as Carole and Michael have reportedly been an emotional anchor for Kate and William, especially during Kate's cancer treatment. "I think a shout-out should also go to Carole and Michael Middleton, who have undoubtedly been a vital part of the family this year, both practically and emotionally," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared with OK! Magazine. "I'm sure William and Catherine leant on them very hard during their darkest days."
Going by these glowing endorsements, Carole and Michael appear rock solid—not just as parents, but as a couple. After all, if they can be a source of strength for others, their own marriage must be unshakable, right? Well, maybe not. In an exclusive interview with relationship expert Nicole Moore, it seems there are some cracks in their seemingly perfect union — ones that have largely gone unnoticed.
According to an expert, being in the public eye may have taken a toll on their marriage
Carole and Michael Middleton didn't exactly sign up for fame, but they got it anyway — by association, obviously. The moment Kate Middleton started dating Prince William, her parents went from running a party supply business to being the in-laws of a future king (and parents of a future queen consort). While they can't blame Kate for their royal-adjacent status as she sought happiness, there's no denying that the spotlight has reshaped their marriage and daily lives.
Relationship expert Nicole Moore exclusively told Nicki Swift that the couple presumably has a complicated relationship with public attention. "It's likely that Carole and Michael have a love-hate relationship with the public attention they receive, enjoying it when it benefits them and hating it when they feel the weight of public scrutiny," she said. "Being thrust into the spotlight likely put a lot of strain on Carole and Michael's relationship in the beginning, but given that the couple has remained by each other's side for so many years, it's likely that they learned to navigate the challenges that come with the spotlight and come out stronger as a couple."
While the attention may have caused more than a few tense moments behind closed doors, Moore thinks it ultimately strengthened their bond. "Couples in the spotlight either fold under the pressure and turn against each other or they're forced to band together and carve out a safe haven from the public eye with each other and it appears as if Carole and Micahel have chosen the second option," she added. In other words, while they might not have asked for this level of fame, they've learned to roll with it — and each other.
The fame also may have added unnecessary pressure on them
Carole and Michael Middleton may not have to follow the bizarre rules that come with being royal — no mandatory curtsies or outdated etiquette for them — but that doesn't mean they're off the hook entirely. Being tied to the monarchy by association still comes with its own set of pressures, and while they might prefer a quiet, normal life, that's hardly an option when maintaining a certain image is part of the deal. "The Royal Family tends to be scrutinized so highly and they're under tremendous pressure to maintain a positive public image, so it's possible that Carole and Michael feel a sense of duty to keep up a certain image to not add to any negative scrutiny that their daughter may face," Nicole Moore shared with Nicki Swift.
While they do a solid job of keeping up appearances, all that pressure likely takes a toll on their marriage, even if they don't let it show. "When a couple knows that everything they do, say, and wear in public could be judged and scrutinized highly, it can put tremendous strain on that couple and cause them to push aside real emotions and issues in order to always save face in public," explained Moore. " Many couples in the public eye experience great strain and tension when they have to appear like everything's great in public no matter what issues they are currently facing as a couple." Therefore, Carole and Michael may not have royal titles, but they still have royal-level expectations to juggle — whether they like it or not.
The couple had to let go of their business
Carole and Michael Middleton aren't exactly strapped for cash, but that doesn't mean they haven't had their share of financial struggles. At one point, they were forced to sell their party supply business due to reported cash flow issues, with some claiming they lost so much money and were in debt to the tune of roughly $3.12 million. And as if that wasn't stressful enough, their financial woes were splashed across headlines for the world to see.
"Couples who work together or have their own business often let work stressors of problems impact how happy they are in their romantic relationship such that when the business struggles, the romantic relationship struggles greatly too," Nicole Moore told Nicki Swift. "For Carole and Michael, losing their livelihood while in the public eye has likely had even more of a negative impact on their relationship."
People may assume they're fine because their daughter married into royalty, but that's not necessarily the case. The Middletons' financial setbacks may have hit them hard, and the lack of public sympathy could have only added to their stress. "The public may believe, unjustly, that given that Carole and Michael's daughter is a member of the Royal Family, this means that they automatically have an easier life or more access to capital and therefore their business should never fail," Moore said. "It's possible that in addition to feeling a sense of regret over losing their business, Caole and Michael also feel unfairly judged by the public or ashamed that they've had to endure a business failure so publicly." Just because they have royal connections doesn't mean they're immune to real-life struggles — though they've certainly had to deal with theirs under a much harsher spotlight.