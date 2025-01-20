A Timeline Of Prince William And King Charles' Rocky Relationship

From the moment Prince William entered the world, it was clear he held a special place in King Charles' heart. As the heir to the throne, William was the golden child, while Prince Harry was reportedly left to navigate life as the proverbial spare. Groomed from birth to one day lead the monarchy, William's path to the crown has always seemed inevitable — but his rocky relationship with Charles has complicated the journey.

Charles couldn't contain his joy when William was born, practically writing poetry about it to his godmother, Patricia Brabourne. "The arrival of our small son has been an astonishing experience and one that has meant more to me than I ever could have imagined," he wrote (via Newsweek). "As so often happens in this life, you have to experience something before you are in a true position to understand or appreciate the full meaning of the whole thing."

But as the years went on, Charles' preference for William over Harry became glaringly obvious. "Charles increasingly saw William as a safe pair of hands and Harry as too emotionally unstable," royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror. "Deep down, Harry knows this and he deeply resents it."

But don't think being daddy's favorite means smooth sailing for William. Even with Harry out of the picture (and across the Atlantic), tensions between Charles and William haven't exactly faded. If anything, they've been simmering for years. A closer look at their relationship shows it's been far from perfect since day one — and time hasn't done much to help.