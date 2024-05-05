The Royal Family's Most Tragic Moments Since King Charles' Coronation

King Charles' coronation ushered in a new era for the Royal Family, following the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which spanned an impressive seven decades. Many looked forward to the family's future under fresh leadership, but unfortunately, rather than a smooth transition, the first year of Charles' rule was marred by a series of tragedies and scandals.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier expressed concerns that the tumultuous start could be an indication of the beginning of the end for the monarchy, which has long enjoyed adoration from the public, not just in Britain but all over the world. He told Business Insider that the royal family "could, with the wrong unforeseen circumstances, collapse quite quickly," and added that "it could lose a lot of power and ability to operate, if god forbid, some other disaster happened."

Indeed, since Charles ascended to the throne, the monarchy has been forced to weather its fair share of storms. From Charles' own cancer diagnosis to the worsening rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, not to mention Kate Middleton's illness, the monarchy's inaugural year under its new sovereign has been fraught with challenges.