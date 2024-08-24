Here's What Will Happen To Kate Middleton's Parents When She Becomes Queen

Despite rumors that Carole Middleton plotted Kate's marriage to Prince William thanks to her pro-level social-climbing skills, she and Michael Middleton have enjoyed a positive relationship with the royal family. Not only is Prince William's relationship with Kate Middleton's parents charmingly close, but they became an invaluable support system during Kate's cancer diagnosis and treatment. According to insiders, the Middletons took over everyday household duties to give Kate plenty of time to rest and to offer William a respite from trying to balance family life with royal life all on his own.

It was far from the first time they offered a helping hand. Indeed, Carole and Michael have been a constant source of positivity throughout William and Kate's relationship. They were even the very first family members to meet Prince George when he was born in 2013. And when it was time to take the official photo of the first-time parents with their bundle of joy, Michael stepped up and snapped the iconic pic so that they wouldn't have to deal with the stress of hiring a professional photographer.

Given their years-long involvement in the royal couple's lives, many have wondered what will happen to the Middletons after Prince William becomes king. Here's everything we know (so far).