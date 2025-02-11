The Truth About Kendrick Lamar & Taylor Swift's Friendship

Kendrick Lamar is easily one of the most influential hip-hop artists working today, and he's received numerous accolades, including the Pulitzer Prize for music for his 2017 album, "Damn." This made him the first hip-hop artist to receive the honor. On the other side of the music industry is Taylor Swift, who is also one of the most influential musical artists of her generation, with her record-breaking Eras Tour grossing over $2 billion.

Despite the wide gap in musical genres between the two artists, they're actually very good friends. More than that, they love each other's music and never miss a moment to lend their support. They've also collaborated professionally a little bit over the years, and it's tough to see either one too far from the other at an awards show like the Grammys.

Lamar performed at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, likely giving the two friends another opportunity to see one another, as Swift is dating Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Outside of these brief public interactions, both Swift and Lamar have openly spoken about their friendship. They're often asked about the other in interviews, and they never shy away from praising their musical BFF. Here's the truth about Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift's friendship and how it's played out over the past few years in the public eye.