Inside Patrick Mahomes' Relationship With His Problematic Brother

While Jackson Mahomes — who has a track record of causing controversy — loves showing support for his football playing brother, there have been a few incidents where the social media star has stepped out of line. One major incident in particular occurred in 2021 at a Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens, where Jackson was caught pouring water over a fan of the opposing team.

The video clip had quickly gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, and of course things did not look so good for 21-year-old Jackson Mahomes. However, when asked to speak on the situation at a Chiefs news conference, Patrick Mahomes explained that both his brother and his then fiancée were being taunted by the Ravens fan, and that Jackson had decided to respond in a not so ideal way.

"There was things said to him, and Brittany, that you don't see kind of on the clip," the quarterback said (via The Kansas City Star). "But, I mean he's been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff." Patrick went on to say that despite the negative attention, he feels his brother will use the experience as a lesson for the future. "He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it, and he'll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can." Unfortunately, one month later, the TikTok star managed to make headlines once more when he was caught dancing on a tribute to late Washington player Sean Taylor.