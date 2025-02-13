Inside Patrick Mahomes' Relationship With His Problematic Brother
For Jackson Mahomes, being the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes is a title he is surely proud of, though creating a separate identity for himself on TikTok has been an exciting feat for the man in his early 20s. However, despite their differences in personalities and fame, Jackson and Patrick share a pretty typical sibling bond. "It's just like being related to anybody else," the influencer explained in a YouTube video posted in May 2020.
Though Jackson has found himself in some hot water over the last few years, including a troubling arrest, that seemingly has not changed the tight relationship that he has with his older brother, Patrick. "He's a cool person, like we're super close," the TikTok creator continued in the YouTube clip. From starring in a commercial together to supporting each other both in life and on the field, here's a look inside Patrick Mahomes' relationship with his problematic brother.
Jackson Mahomes served as the best man at Patrick and Brittany's wedding
Patrick Mahomes exchanged vows with his wife, Brittany, on March 12, 2022, but not without the presence of a very important person by his side. That's right, Jackson Mahomes not only accompanied his big brother at the altar, but had the honor of being Patrick's best man.
Just a few days following the ceremony, Jackson took to Instagram, expressing his gratitude alongside an image of himself and the happy couple. "Thank you for allowing me to be apart of your special day," the influencer captioned the image. "Forever grateful and honored to stand up there by you guys! Love you."
In addition to the tight-knit bond that Jackson Mahomes shares with Patrick, the TikTok star is also very close with his sister-in-law, Brittany. From football games to family gatherings, the pair always seems to gravitate towards each other, and Jackson has been sure to share his love for the Chiefs W.A.G with his many followers. "Me and Brittany are SO close," he explained in his first YouTube video posted in May 2020. "We do every single thing together ... I love her so freakin' much." The social media star even went so far as to call his sister-in-law his "best friend."
Both Patrick and Jackson Mahomes starred in a State Farm commercial
You've probably seen Patrick Mahomes in a number of State Farm commercials over the years, as the athlete has been a part of the insurance company's advertisements since 2019. However, one 2020 commercial in particular featured not one, but two members of the Mahomes family, as younger brother Jackson Mahomes starred alongside Patrick in another iconic "Like a good neighbor" skit.
In November 2020, Jackson took to Instagram with a teaser for the ad: "Keep an eye out for a special appearance in tonight's @statefarm commercial," he captioned the post. There, the pair could be seen sitting in barbershop chairs with curiously similar hairstyles, providing followers with just a little hint at what the advertisement would be about.
The final clip begins with the NFL star thanking Jake from State Farm for a special rate on his insurance, all while receiving a trim to his brown, curly locks. In perfect State Farm fashion, Jake then informs Patrick that the rate is actually available to everyone, which is when the camera pans to Jackson and other customers who have already received the quarterback's haircut. As it turns out, you don't have to look like Patrick Mahomes to receive the "Patrick price."
Jackson Mahomes has displayed some questionable behavior while attending football games
While Jackson Mahomes — who has a track record of causing controversy — loves showing support for his football playing brother, there have been a few incidents where the social media star has stepped out of line. One major incident in particular occurred in 2021 at a Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens, where Jackson was caught pouring water over a fan of the opposing team.
The video clip had quickly gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, and of course things did not look so good for 21-year-old Jackson Mahomes. However, when asked to speak on the situation at a Chiefs news conference, Patrick Mahomes explained that both his brother and his then fiancée were being taunted by the Ravens fan, and that Jackson had decided to respond in a not so ideal way.
"There was things said to him, and Brittany, that you don't see kind of on the clip," the quarterback said (via The Kansas City Star). "But, I mean he's been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff." Patrick went on to say that despite the negative attention, he feels his brother will use the experience as a lesson for the future. "He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it, and he'll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can." Unfortunately, one month later, the TikTok star managed to make headlines once more when he was caught dancing on a tribute to late Washington player Sean Taylor.
Patrick Mahomes chose to keep the details of his brother's arrest under wraps
In 2023, Jackson Mahomes was accused of assault following an incident that occurred in February, as the influencer had shoved a male waiter while visiting Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas. However, following the push, Jackson then allegedly forced himself on the owner of the restaurant, Aspen Vaughn, aggressively kissing her without her consent and ultimately digging a deeper hole for himself. The social media star was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery in May 2023, however, he was later released from jail on a $100,000 bond.
Though the Chiefs quarterback provided support to Jackson during this time, Patrick Mahomes was quite firm on not wanting to speak about his brother's arrest. "It's kind of a personal thing that I'm going to keep to myself," he shared in a press conference on May 24, 2023 (via US Weekly). "At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So [I] just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I'm in the building."
Almost a year after the initial incident, in January 2024, three of the four felony charges against Jackson for aggravated sexual battery were dropped. He was then sentenced to six months of probation due to his plea of no contest to misdemeanor battery.
Jackson Mahomes was denied a spot at Brittany's VIP table
Though Jackson and Brittany Mahomes share a special bond with one another, a viral video posted to TikTok in February 2024 seemed to suggest otherwise. Yes, while attending the Future concert in Las Vegas before that year's Super Bowl, Brittany seemed completely unbothered by the fact that she and Jackson would not be placed in the same section, and this awkward pre-Super Bowl moment had fans going wild.
The clip begins with a shot of Brittany speaking with the security guard in the VIP section, and it becomes evidently clear that Jackson is having a hard time getting in. The social media star then exchanges some words with the guard himself, which ultimately do him no good in his pursuit of the exclusive section of the arena. A quick cut back to Brittany and the viral moment occurs, as the W.A.G. shrugs her shoulders, then gets back to dancing in a completely unbothered manner. While the overall scenario was a bit uncomfortable, it had no effect on the duo's relationship, and they were seen sitting together at the Super Bowl just a couple days later.
His excitement for Super Bowl LIX left his TikTok followers less than thrilled
The news of the Kansas City Chief, a team that has plenty of tragic facts of their own, making it to Super Bowl LIX had fans everywhere screaming, including Jackson Mahomes, who immediately shared his excitement on social media. The TikTok creator posted a celebratory video to his account with the caption, "Super Bowl hates to see us coming," though both followers and viewers of the clip experienced more feelings of cringe than enthusiasm.
Set to the 2009 tune, "Bed Rock" by Young Money, Jackson lip syncs to Nicki Minaj's verse as he sits in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium. The video then cuts to a shot of the influencer sticking out his tongue and pouting his lips, all while holding onto a pillar and pointing at the camera. Of course, followers were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section, questioning the content of the video and the facial expressions being made. The negative remarks could not break Jackson's jubilant spirit, though, as he was more than ready to cheer on his brother at the big game.