Don Jr.'s Dad Bod Joke Reveals Possible Reason He Stayed With Kimberly Guilfoyle

While taking a break from the responsibilities of family and politics, Kai Trump and her father Donald Trump Jr. had a lovely day of playing golf together. Not only was it a great opportunity for Kai to show off her lavish life in a video blog, but it also gave the two a chance to appear to be casual and catch up with one another. As Don Jr. recovers from his whirlwind breakup with long-time fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, he may have let it slip to his daughter why he stayed with Guilfoyle for so long.

At around the 15:34 minute mark in Kai's video, she asks her father, "What's your favorite food?" Don Jr. responds, "Me? Oh ... I like everything," before listing several different types of cuisine. This then prompts a joke about how Don Jr.'s "dad bod" is "from loving food too much." However, there's a chance he got that love of food from none other than his ex Guilfoyle. While Guilfoyle herself is showing off a trim new figure post-breakup, it seems that Don Jr.'s love of food may have relied on Guilfoyle's love of feeding the men in her life in a unique style.