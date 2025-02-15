Don Jr.'s Dad Bod Joke Reveals Possible Reason He Stayed With Kimberly Guilfoyle
While taking a break from the responsibilities of family and politics, Kai Trump and her father Donald Trump Jr. had a lovely day of playing golf together. Not only was it a great opportunity for Kai to show off her lavish life in a video blog, but it also gave the two a chance to appear to be casual and catch up with one another. As Don Jr. recovers from his whirlwind breakup with long-time fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, he may have let it slip to his daughter why he stayed with Guilfoyle for so long.
At around the 15:34 minute mark in Kai's video, she asks her father, "What's your favorite food?" Don Jr. responds, "Me? Oh ... I like everything," before listing several different types of cuisine. This then prompts a joke about how Don Jr.'s "dad bod" is "from loving food too much." However, there's a chance he got that love of food from none other than his ex Guilfoyle. While Guilfoyle herself is showing off a trim new figure post-breakup, it seems that Don Jr.'s love of food may have relied on Guilfoyle's love of feeding the men in her life in a unique style.
Kimberly Guilfoyle relished cooking for Don Jr.
Even though there were many moments that could have predicted the split between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., there was possibly a rather sultry reason why the two stayed together for as long as they did. In an episode of "The Five" dating back to 2015, Guilfoyle and her son Ronan Villency show Steve Doocey how she makes Italian sandwiches at home (via Yahoo! News). While a chef prepares everything in front of the camera, Guilfoyle sneaks a piece of salami and says, "This is what I like to do, I like to feed my men by hand." And then she promptly shoves the meat into Doocey's mouth (off camera, thankfully).
Behavior like this could certainly be why Don Jr. kept her around as long as he did. For a man who admits he loves food, what's better than having it literally served to you by hand? Well, perhaps it's moving on to a much younger woman, which Don Jr. has done by entering into quite the age gap relationship with Bettina Anderson. Considering the lavish life Anderson lives, it's quite possible that she can afford fancy food to feed Don Jr.'s appetite just fine. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, now that she's been made ambassador to Greece, she will have to find a different man to feed.