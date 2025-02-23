Jack Depp: Tragic Details About Johnny Depp's Only Son

When it comes to Johnny Depp's kids, we tend to hear most about his actor daughter, Lily-Rose Depp. However, he and Vanessa Paradis also welcomed son Jack Depp in 2002 — and while the youngster typically steers clear of the spotlight (far from going into the family business, he's thought to be a bartender for a living), we do know a few details about him. Unfortunately, some of those details are downright sad.

As some may recall, both of Depp's children have had very dealt with health issues in the past. In 2007, a then-7-year-old Lily-Rose landed in the hospital for nine days dealing with kidney failure stemming from E.Coli. Given how close Lily-Rose and Jack's relationship has always been, it's certainly likely that the latter — then aged just 4 — would have been traumatized by the ordeal. True to form, though, his exact reaction to the situation has never been shared with the press (and we're not banking on that changing any time soon). However, just over a decade later, he faced health woes of his own. News of a mystery illness broke after Paradis had to bow out of the premiere for her 2018 film, "Un Couteau dans le Coeur," with the film's director mentioning on stage that the actor was at his bedside.

Granted, it seemed as though then-16-year-old Jack healed up within days. Sources speaking to People claimed to have seen the teenager out and about in Paris, and one insider even told the outlet, "He's fine and doesn't have a health issue." Even so, given everything the family had been through with Lily-Rose's hospitalization years prior, we're not shocked that Paradis was so adamant about being with her youngest child while he was ill.