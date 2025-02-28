The Glaring Red Flags In Justin Baldoni's Marriage

Once upon a time, Justin and Emily Baldoni were able to fly under the radar, with very little attention paid to their marriage. However, in the wake of his legal drama with Blake Lively, all that has changed — and unfortunately, some aspects of their union have come across as red flags.

Of course, one of the major reasons why so many have begun looking into the Baldonis' marriage is because Justin's wife, Emily, has remained silent on his legal woes. This is in stark contrast to Ryan Reynolds' major involvement (granted, there have been missteps) in his wife's allegations against the "It Ends with Us" director. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift about the possible ramifications of Emily's decision not to speak out in support of her husband and rubbish the shady details about Justin, behavior and relationship expert Dr. Patrick Wanis pointed out, "When a spouse remains silent during a public crisis, it sends a powerful and often negative message — both to the public and to the celebrity facing the allegations."

We'll start by delving a little more into the latter. Wanis told us that Emily's silence may have been hurtful to Justin. "Humans are wired to seek validation and support from those closest to them, especially in times of crisis. We need that support!" he explained. In the absence of that support, Wanis continued, there was a chance many might begin asking questions about the state of the relationship, as it signaled "a lack of unity in the relationship." That's in sharp contrast to everything we've heard Emily and Justin say about each other when they have opened up about their marriage in the past — but then again, we may only be seeing a highlight reel.